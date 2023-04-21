Low, leaden clouds overhead that Friday morning 158 years ago this month set a somber tone. A locomotive chugged out of Washington railroad depot at precisely 8 a.m. It took two hours to reach Baltimore, just 40 miles away. The little train wasn’t allowed to travel faster than 20 miles per hour.

Everything on it was historic. Not just because of the many Washington and military VIPs it carried. Not because it bore the body of America’s first murdered president. Even the railcar his remains rode in was significant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.