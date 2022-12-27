Opinion
BY Brett Halfpop

The Yankee cavalryman had no idea what lay in store when he raised his sword that Easter Sunday afternoon. How could he? All he knew was he had a job to do.

So, he lifted his arm and prepared to strike. What happened next triggered a chain of events that culminated in creating one of the most popular products of all time, one that may even be in your home right now. But we are getting ahead of ourselves.

