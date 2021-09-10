For the past 1-½ years, we have been focusing on COVID-19 and its effects, not only in the US but throughout the world. The pandemic has prompted many people to say we are living in a new normal.
But let’s not forget that there are many others who have been experiencing a new normal — those who are dealing with cancer.
Because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are going to turn our attention to this deadly disease which has impacted millions of women over millennia.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a yearly international campaign organized by major breast cancer charities to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research and a cure.
Breast cancer became the most common cancer globally as of 2021, accounting for 12% of all new annual cancer cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. The Susan G. Komen website states that: “1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.” In 2020, an estimated 2 million new breast cancer cases were recorded. Those statistics are alarming!
Breast cancer awareness over the decades has helped to produce more research and more cancer survivors. According to Komen.org, survival rates have increased — in fact, more than 3.8 million survivors in the US alone! With promising numbers such as these, let’s do our part to help keep this awareness alive!
But equally important, this awareness has also instilled hope among women with breast cancer. Women are no longer identifying themselves as victims but as fighters … and survivors. Through hope, women are doing whatever it takes to beat this disease — for themselves and for others. Through hope, women are recognizing that this disease does not identify who you are but what you have.
Throughout the years, this renewed hope has also been proudly displayed as slogans on many breast cancer awareness T-shirts, for example:
Big or Small, Save them all.
Cancer Is A Word, Not A Sentence.
Hope is stronger than fear.
Feed your faith and your fears will starve to death.
For 2021, let’s get involved so we can see more T-shirts bearing the slogan: Breast Cancer: Been There, Beat That!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.