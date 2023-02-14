Most of us who grew up on the back of a horse will tell you that, early on, we were taught, when we were sent flying off some horse, to roll ourselves into a wad. If you go airborne with arms and legs cartwheeling, you’re likely to break one of them.
Those chances are lessened when you can form yourself into more of an aerial ball before impact.
Now I’m wondering if that early lesson may also pay off for us elders suffering with balance issues. It’s pretty much the same concern: try to fall with as few appendages flailing as possible and maybe we won’t break as many bones.
With horses, especially green ones, it’s not a matter of if but when you’re pitched. It’s the same thing with oldsters whose balance has been impacted by age, medication, COVID or family history. Our doctors should be teaching us how to fall with the least amount of damage done.
When I was about 16 or 17, I had a huge young horse flip over on me. It wasn’t the fault of either of us, but I knew as I tried to get up off the ground that something wasn’t right. I got her put away and gingerly drove myself back to town and straight to the family doctor’s office.
Turns out I had a couple of squashed disks. The doctor called Gramma (who was tasked with raising me, poor thing) and gave her instructions on how to handle the injury and me.
The single most important thing I learned from that incident was how to lift properly. It was a lesson that has served me well for the last 58 or 59 years. Nobody made any money off of the instruction and my level of mobility has never suffered. It was so simple; is anything simple these days?
Well, the UFO question sure isn’t simple. Am I the last one to clue into the fact that we no longer have UFOs out there?
While I don’t necessarily disbelieve in them, my husband and our neighbor are a lot more interested in the things than I am, I did think I had the terminology down.
But no, UFOs have rocketed off to the great unknown. Some government genius with time on his hands (and a limitless budget, thanks to you and me) decided that unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) was a much more accurate and descriptive term than UFO. All right then.
What’s next? Are we all going to pay for octagonal red road signs that say HALT? Sure, it means the same as STOP, but why not work your way through the whole thesaurus as a busy-work project that will keep thousands of road crews on the government payroll until that nice retirement package kicks in?
On a third topic; recently, I’ve seen dogs running loose almost every time I drive into town. On local Facebook sites, there are lost/found dog and cat posts daily.
While it’s great to be able to post online rather than going all over, stapling pictures and phone numbers to power poles, there’s a lesson here. I think some of our newcomers are a little naive about the area.
Yes, it’s a beautiful place and there are a lot of great people, but there are also coyotes, javelina, skunks and other critters that will be all over pets running loose.
No, we’re not yet a city with voluminous traffic, but we do have reasons to keep our pets fenced in at home and on a leash when you’re in the woods. Maybe also consider taking a can of bear spray along if your hike takes you too far off the beaten path.
I guess it’s possible that the UAPs are swooping down for our pets, but I wouldn’t bet on that any more than I would on the #%#$% government not spending our money like those proverbial drunken sailors.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
(1) comment
Leslie: I learned how to take a serious fall with minimum damage during parachute training in the military. You should investigate that. I wrote extensively, long ago, about the incorrect label of UFO from the standpoint of a pilot. Whatever was reported certainly was not flying and also were not known to be “objects”. I have always used UAP which is not the same thing.
A dude-ranch owner once told his guests to wear chains of little bells around their necks to ward off bears. A guest went missing and the searchers came upon some bear scat. It was full of little bells.
