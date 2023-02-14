Most of us who grew up on the back of a horse will tell you that, early on, we were taught, when we were sent flying off some horse, to roll ourselves into a wad. If you go airborne with arms and legs cartwheeling, you’re likely to break one of them.

Those chances are lessened when you can form yourself into more of an aerial ball before impact.

Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.

ronzim
ronzim

Leslie: I learned how to take a serious fall with minimum damage during parachute training in the military. You should investigate that. I wrote extensively, long ago, about the incorrect label of UFO from the standpoint of a pilot. Whatever was reported certainly was not flying and also were not known to be “objects”. I have always used UAP which is not the same thing.

A dude-ranch owner once told his guests to wear chains of little bells around their necks to ward off bears. A guest went missing and the searchers came upon some bear scat. It was full of little bells.

