I’m married although I don’t know why. I guess I really mean I don’t know how. Some things in life are mysteries. How men and women ever manage to get together for relationships is one of the biggest of all of life’s mysteries.
And there are many mysteries in this world: What was before the big bang? How did all that salt end up in the ocean? Where does the white go when snow melts? How do you know if your bagpipes are out of tune? Isn’t it more logical to have a cold water heater than a hot water heater? Why is it called after dark when it’s actually after light? And how is it that someone can tell you that they’re speechless?
Head scratchers all, to be sure, but the mystery of how men and women end up together is an even bigger conundrum, I maintain.
This dynamic begins in our early years. I first started to really notice girls as a different and distinct species while in elementary school. There was elicited a trifecta of emotions; I was simultaneously repelled, attracted and confused by the species. It was a well established fact amongst the boys on the playground that girls were infected with cooties but I was still drawn to them, much to my consternation.
How we boys might attract their attentions while not admitting interest was usually achieved by time tested strategies like pulling hair, tripping them at any opportunity or throwing rocks at them. Don’t scoff, it’s all we had to work with at the time.
By the time high school rolled around, the fear of contracting an execrable cootie infestation faded completely and now all efforts were redirected at acquiring and retaining the attentions of these creatures who had by now transformed into something more desirable but still quite confusing. (And once girls came to realize this obsession, males were doomed for the rest of our lives.)
While boys, at least for the most part, abandoned tripping and rock chucking to gain the attentions we now desired, we still didn’t have a clue as to how to proceed. We were, and I maintain we still are to some extent, fish out of water, flopping about and hoping a girl will throw us a line.
This all morphed a bit when we got to college age as we had to shift more of our focus to real life concerns and put our obsessions regarding the fairer sex in perspective. Some may call this maturation but it was really just more confusion as we tried to juggle real life issues that came along with adulthood and our desire to win the female heart.
It’s not that we finally figured out how to interact with women, we just had more distractions on our plates demanding some of the deliberations we would have spent on trying to get a girl. We were still clueless, though.
Eventually, we stumbled through this process, managed to date and even some of us to wed, despite ourselves. Suffice it to say, the women realized our clumsiness, took control and maneuvered us through the relationship without our awareness as we had no inkling as to what was happening.
This confirms the old adage that men will chase women until they catch us.
Think settling into a long relationship or marriage changes the dynamic? Not so. Years into the affiliation men are likely still wondering how exactly they ended up there and what might be coming next.
While foolishly holding on to the belief that we’re in charge or at least an equal partner in the relationship, way back in the recesses of the male mind, we sense we’re still the kid on the playground wondering not only how to get the attention of the girl but why we so desperately want it.
At least we have quit slinging rocks and have learned to live with one of the biggest mysteries of the human race.
Well, most of us have anyway.
