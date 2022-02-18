It’s been said that we learn by our mistakes. If that’s true, then why do people have more than one child? And I’m not just referring to that ”Oops, how’d that happen?” child that sometimes surprises a couple; some people make extra children on purpose!
I have one child. I learned from that event. (I mean blessed event)
Actually, I would have had a slew of kids if I could only have had them between the ages of, say, two or three and about 12 years old.
As I see it, before two or three years of age, kids are just leaky, very noisy and demanding of all your attention. You can’t reason with them or convince them that silence is golden. Further, there’s an unrelenting eruption of various, objectionable fluids bursting out of either end that also requires your immediate assiduity.
Sure they’re cute. Mostly when sleeping. But it takes quite some effort before they begin sleeping at respectable hours. And by that time, your circadian rhythm is so screwed up, that it will have you fall asleep at the most ridiculous times, often waking wondering where and who you are and why there are Cheerios stuck to your face.
This behavior has been around since the first cave-child spit up on it’s mother immediately after being lovingly nourished at her breast or peed on a doting father as he changed the little angel’s diapers to make sure his offspring was comfortable and hygienic.
Cuteness is fleeting.
Happily, though, as they grow over the next several years you achieve omnipotence. Everything you utter is unquestionably believed. You can explain the universe, no mystery remains unsolved, no problem unresolved. You are god-like. These are the golden years. Cherish them for the brief time they last.
For then, after reaching around 12 years of age or so (if you haven’t sold them off to traveling gypsies by then), they start to believe they know better than you regarding almost any given subject. And they don’t mind coming right out and letting you know that they think you don’t know squat. Now they’re just a pain in the arse.
In the twisted mind of the adolescent, the older they get, the dumber their parents become. They also fully believe that if you tell them something that they’re not really sure of themselves, they can go to any one of their eminently more qualified, same-aged friends who will be able to clearly explain to them how wrong you are by advantage of their own, all encompassing, life experiences.
It was the sage writer and playwright, J.M. Barrie, who wrote the line, “I am not young enough to know everything.” This still rings true regarding the beliefs of post-pubescent scions and remains with them until adulthood when they slowly and hesitantly begin to realize that their parents weren’t quite the imbeciles they thought them to be.
I suppose all generations succumb to this belief that they know better than their progenitors. I remember my parents proposing the most inane ideas and offering advice that led to uncontrollable rollings of my eyes. Then, slowly but surely as I aged, their words often turned out to be right. Incredibly, they got smarter the older I got.
I’m not sure I’ve achieved that acknowledgement from my own son, though. I see many concepts and ideas I’ve shared over the years being adopted by him but I don’t think I’m getting credit. There are times I’m sorely tempted to say, “I told you so!” but I just nod my approval and let him continue to think it was his idea all along.
So, I guess I’ve become just another platitude along life’s path. I started out as the smartest man on earth in my child’s eye, devolved into a clueless parent and then slowly re-climbed the ladder to omniscience. Could be a quick slide back down that ladder to addled, though, I’m afraid.
