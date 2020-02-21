I recently read a book called "Revolutionary Summer," by Joseph Ellis. Wonderful look at the opening months of the American Revolution, encompassing both the military and political aspects of the situation.
There was a phrase used in the book: ‘Hindsight Wisdom.’ While I could see why it was used where it was, I couldn’t help wondering if there’s any other kind of wisdom. Yes, we read books, write papers on them and pass exams to prove that we’ve absorbed the lessons therein, but so many of our most impactful life lessons are gained through looking back and saying “yep, that was a stupid blunder, won’t go there again.”
Wouldn’t it be great if we could learn from other people’s mistakes rather than having to make the same dumb moves ourselves? My first realization of this phenomenon came when I was about 15 or 16. My brother, three years younger than I, was about to set off on a path recently trod (with unsatisfactory results) by me and I tried to steer him clear of it. He listened politely (he was and is an extraordinarily good and polite person) then proceeded to add his own flourishes to my stupid mistake.
Why is that necessary? Why can’t we listen to the dismal outcomes that our older siblings, parents or other trusted ones have so colorfully shared with us and see what the result of our choice is likely to be? Are we just bullheaded? Do we think that we’re so much smarter than everyone else that we know where they went wrong and how to thread that needle the right way? Why do we watch our friend licking the palm of his hand while yelping and hopping around and then go right ahead and stick our own hand over that same candle? What a system!
When you reverse the looking glass, you can see that we learn pretty well from other’s success stories. Let one gal open a profitable shabby-chic boutique and pretty soon there are three more of them. You like that guy’s Mexican food? Wait’ll you get a taste of mine! But if the fellow having the going-out-of-business sale tells you to steer clear of the buggy whip trade, you’ll be convinced that you’re just the one to make a go of it.
And politics! Mercy, talk about making the same decisions over and over again and expecting different results! Every generation has to try what they think is their way without realizing that they’re just putting a different shade of lipstick on the same old pig.
The heroes of the American Revolution would probably smack their foreheads to see us still grappling with lessons that they thought they’d laid out pretty plainly for us. But we seem bound and determined to make our own mistakes in spite of the hindsight wisdom they left us.
I hope you’re all starting the New Year off with a slate cleared of past mistakes and are looking forward to a wonderful 2020!
Leslie Baker is a native Arizonian who retired from the construction and real estate industries. She volunteered for over 20 years with various Hospice organizations. She and her husband, Phillip Mojica, live in Linden.
