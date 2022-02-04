Apparently, someone 200 years in the future doesn’t like my writings.
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, I received a rather disturbing and cryptic email. The writer — only known as fastwalkersf@protonmail.com — warned me that the government of the United States 200 years into the future is being drawn into watching the skies over Show Low, and it’s all my fault.
What?
The only thing that could have sparked this weird email are my stories about UFO sightings that I’ve published in the past year.
Wednesday’s email reads, “Your article is causing US government attention. Please consider stopping. You are observing US Space Force operations from the 23rd century and beyond. There are presidential executive orders in effect against the CIA. There is a declaration of war against an enemy unfathomable in the 21st century. We don’t need more problems with the US government of the 21st century. Consider stopping. Thank you.”
The email contained links to a YouTube video about the importance and foundation of the US Space Force and a link to a Stanford University professor of pathology. The link references Dr. Garry Nolan’s investigations of UFOs and space aliens (also known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon).
Also attached to this bizarre message were three computer screens shots tracking US Space Force U-2 spy planes flying over the Show Low area at 59,000 feet and going 419 knots (or just under 500 miles per hour).
I was surprised that the Lockheed U-2 spy plane was still in service with the military, but it is still being used, though one has not been built since 1989.
The writer closed their message with these words, “Please don’t attract attention to anything going on.”
I don’t know who “fastwalkersf” might be or if their warnings about the future are true, but it did make me stop in my tracks for a moment.
Wait a minute, “fastwalkersf” wrote, “You are observing US Space Force operations from 23rd century and beyond.” This means that time travel can happen — I knew it.
The other comment that was interesting was, “There is a declaration of war against an enemy unfathomable in the 21st century.”
Are we are going to battle against space aliens in 200 years?
What if my stories about “Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon” are impacting the future? Why the heck would Space Force even care about Show Low and stories we’ve published? Is there something out there? Are we already at war with space aliens?
I also looked into the email coming from ProtonMail.
“ProtonMail is an easy webmail service that protects your message archive with zero-access encryption and offers end-to-end encryption for message transmission. This evolving product also includes a secure calendar and (beta) file storage system,” I discovered in an internet search.
I did get a chuckle from the email sent to me from 200 years into the future. I’m glad that someone that far into the future cares enough to drop me a line, but it gives me hope that our planet will survive that long.
Jim Headley is a lifelong journalist and photojournalist and served as a reporter and editor in Nebraska, Wyoming and Kansas for more than three decades before coming to Arizona.
Reach the Editor at jheadley@wmicentral.com
