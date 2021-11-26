Already we’ve had our first snow of the year. And in October, no less. While it wasn’t much, an inch or so, and didn’t last long, it was still a harbinger of what would soon be heading my way. We were not amused.
Some people look forward to winter. They’re not right. Or they’re avid skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers or folk of a similar persuasion who think frostbite is no big deal.
Or, probably, they’re people who don’t live where winter is cold, snowy and can kill you. They leave their homes without even warming the car first and head up here to the mountains where I shiver for four months each year. Once here, they marvel at the snow covered landscape, giddily don their boots and faux-furs, play in the snow for a few hours and then head right back to their ice-free neighborhoods to tell their warm friends about the winter wonderlands they just visited.
No, if you love winter’s snow and cold, you’re probably not the one shoveling the driveway. And the porch. And the sidewalk. And the roof. Nor the one clearing off the wood pile, splitting the logs and lugging the frozen wood into the house with numbing fingers and then being reprimanded for getting the floor all wet and slushy.
Undoubtedly, a fresh blanket of snow is a pretty picture; if all you saw was the picture. However, if you also saw your future shoveling the rapidly accumulating drifts, the picture loses some of its shine.
I guess I wouldn’t mind the snow as much if it wasn’t accompanied by the cold. And the wind. I think the wind might be the worst. I’ll get the driveway cleared and overnight the winds will have drifted the snow right back onto the drive. Hilarious.
And I don’t care how many layers of clothing I have on. Those cold, northerly winds will bite through almost everything. Sometimes that north wind blasts for days. I often wondered if Canada was going to run out of air.
My personal temperature comfort limit is 70 degrees. That’s the baseline for determining my discomfort. 32 degrees? That’s 38 below on my scale. 50 degrees? Mild, but still a chilly 20 below.
Although Arizona lies roughly equal distance between the equator and the arctic circle (around 2300 miles to either one), I’m wondering if the phenomenon of plate tectonics doesn’t move our state around each season. Sure feels like I’m closer to the arctic circle each winter and closer to the equator in the summer months. (and don’t scold me in the comments section about the seasonal angle of the sun, I’m talking feelings here, not actual science, Poindexter. Geeze!)
I believe that when one has to run cold water over one’s hands to warm them up, well something’s just not right there. If I’m ever too hot, I can remove some clothing (within the norms of modesty, of course), drink a cold beverage or enter an air conditioned room and find quick relief. Too cold? It takes a long time to warm up no matter how many clothes you layer on or how long you shiver in front of the fireplace or run cold water over your fingers to warm them up!
I suppose that being able to enjoy comfortable living for nearly eight months of the year, I should accept the levy charged me by winter. That for most of the year, I can spend numerous afternoons swinging lazily in a hammock, spend the better part of my evenings outdoors, believe humidity is someone else’s curse and rarely use mechanical means to cool my home, winter’s brief grip is acceptable.
At least I don’t live somewhere like Buffalo, New York or in Minnesota where they unabashedly call their home the icebox of the nation. I have to wonder, though, why people who live in such ice infested environs stay there? I mean, don’t they have cars? Couldn’t they just leave? Right, the cars probably won’t start in those temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.