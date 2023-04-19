Willie Nelson has looked “rode hard and put up wet” for as long as most of us can remember. That has some real advantages since, when he turns 90 next week, we really won’t notice the difference.
All of the notes I’ve made in preparation for this column seem to have a loosely connected theme: gray hair, lunacy and hospice; in short: old age. Willie just happened to ride in at the right time!
About the only reason I’d be envious of Willie’s wealth was illustrated a few days ago when, once again, I had to gather up four sacks of trash that the neighbor a couple of doors upwind of us donates to us whenever the wind blows. With his money, Willie would never have to dirty his hands with all of the Twisted Tea, Persnikkity’s, Burger King and Panda Express packaging. Or with all of the paper towels and napkins or the drive-thru beverage cups and their lids and straws. Those upwind numbskulls don’t bag their trash!
I’d think that the various trash-collection firms could require that trash in their bins be bagged, but apparently not. Containers blow over fairly often and, even if they don’t, as much of that loose trash blows away as lands in the truck. I guess it’s one way to get some exercise, but I’m not a fan.
Also not a fan of going gray (and, believe me, the nincompoops up the road are exacerbating that, too.) I have friends with gorgeous gray hair, but mine is so blah that I still don’t know if I can go through with the grow-out. Since Fauci’s fungus got ahold of me, I have limited energy and patience, so we’ll see. I wish I had the nerve to just shave the mottled mess the hell off, but I’m too shy and retiring for that route.
Who knew that aging would offer up so many and diverse challenges? We all kind of expect that old injuries will act up, that we won’t be as likely to boogie down till the wee hours, that our hearing will fail and other obvious annoyances, but those turn out to be just the tip of an unwieldy iceberg.
Having old friends begin to disintegrate mentally and physically is heartbreaking. To have many around us burying their own middle-aged children is totally bassackwards. Old age ain’t for sissies, I’ll tell you that (again.)
Spying hairline cracks in our walls and countertops used to demand an immediate call to the handyman. Now the idea of having to move furniture and unload those countertops elicits more of a “meh” response. This is how old folks’ houses and properties fall into disrepair; one undone fix at a time.
Because these and other annoyances are making me unusually grouchy lately, I’ve decided to resume volunteering for hospice care. I was first certified as an in-home volunteer in 1993, 30 years ago! Sheesh, one more reminder of time flying.
When I mentioned to a friend that I was going back to hospice (I’ve always done this volunteering sporadically) she was appalled; thought that if I was in a funk anyway, that would make me slit my wrists. Au contraire. If you think you’re in a lousy situation, there’s nothing like helping others through one of the worst times they’ll ever know to make you realize how very blessed you are. How lucky you are to be able to offer some help instead of needing it. And I’m almost always inspired by the strength and selflessness I see in families and friends helping their loved ones on the final journey.
Willie sings in his latest:
“It gets easier, as we get older
It gets easier to say, ‘not today’
And it gets easier, as we get older
To say, ‘go away, not today’ ”
Give it a try. You don’t have to be on call 24/7 for others. Take care of yourself first, and you’ll be able to offer a little more help when you’re able.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
