Have you ever used a typewriter?
Ever even seen a typewriter?
If you answered, yes, then you’re probably texting on your smart phone’s keypad one finger at a time, spelling out every word, capitalizing where warranted and employing punctuation marks. Don’t be surprised if the person you’re texting with, who doesn’t know what a typewriter is, texts back, “YTTL”, which, of course, is text shorthand for: “You’re taking too long.” Using completely spelled out words and punctuation is soooo 2019!
Since I have used typewriters and only begrudgingly embraced word processors (remember that term?), computer keyboards and cell phone texting, I am frequently flummoxed by the messages I receive from some people.
Thankfully, there is Google, the Urban Dictionary and cyberdefinitions.com to help me decipher IM (instant messages) shorthand. I’ll share a few of my discoveries with you. And if I fail to translate any, JFGI (Just flippin’ Google it!).
It seems, sometimes, I need to build a modern version of an Enigma Machine just to be able to decipher the texts I receive from my GenX or Millenial acquaintances. As that is not likely to happen, I’ll stumble along pretending to know what the texts mean and translate the abbreviations later, when no one is watching.
There appears to be a lot of giddiness and frivolity in text messaging as evidenced by the many ways to reference humor in texting shorthand.
We all know about LOL’s all too frequent use but there are many more acronyms defining humorous passages like: FOMCL (fall off my chair laughing), GMBO (giggling my butt off) and ROFLCOPTER (rolling on floor laughing and spinning around). Here are more ways to telegraph your hilarity that you can use: PIP, C&G, and CTHU just to mention a few.
Irony isn’t lost in the Twitterverse, either, where you may find AFZ for “acronym-free zone’’ and even, UNA (use no acronyms). LOLH!
We all know that typing in 411 means you’re asking for or giving information, right? How the antiquated “dial 411 for information” remembered from ages ago, when actual live operators manned copper telephone lines (and your phone actually had a dial), ever made it into modern text vernacular is a mystery to me. But if you’re ever guilty of sharing too much information in a text, you might receive a reply of 511.
Want to let that someone special know how you feel about them without having to spend too much effort on the keyboard? Just type 143. Which, as everyone knows(?!), refers to the number of letters in each word in, “I love you.” Respond with, 1432 if you share the feeling or to put a stop to all of this, type, “I8U”.
Be careful, though, when using shorthand while texting. Some alike acronyms can have very different meanings. Take BF, for example. This could stand for “boyfriend” but also can mean “brain fart” although some women might not see the difference.
In these days of video conferences from home, as your office socially distances, sometimes a coworker’s profile window is blank. Now while you may assume there is some technical glitch on their part, if you get a text reply of NIFOC from said coworker after you inquired about the missing video, it means they are “naked in front of computer” and are sparing themselves and others embarrassment.
After an incident like that, you may from now on refer to that coworker as HFAC (holy flippin’ animal crackers) or IWIAM, an idiot wrapped in a moron.
Your choice.
It’s been in our collective vocabulary for years and has even been adopted by a popular restaurant chain, but TGIF has an antipode in text shorthand:
OGIM, “oh, god, it’s Monday.” Been there, felt that.
These are but a few of the hundreds of acronyms used everyday in the realm of texts, tweets, IMs, DMs and other mediums which lend themselves to keyboard shorthand. In the abbreviated words of a character in a Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. novel, ASIG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.