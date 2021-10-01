They used to be called UFO’s, for Unidentified Flying Objects, but now they’re called UAP’s, for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. I don’t know, I think I like the term UFO better. Maybe it’s just that I don’t like change but UFO seems to roll off the tongue easier. Is this more political correctness gone amuck? Are space aliens offended by the old term?
It’s difficult to dismiss reports of alien encounters or sightings out of hand. After all, it’s estimated that there are nearly two trillion galaxies in the visible universe each containing billions to trillions of stars with unknown numbers of planets possibly hanging around those stars, but who’s counting.
With numbers like that, it’s possible, if not likely, that somewhere out there life does exist. The big question then is: could there be intelligent life out there? Could those intelligent lifeforms be checking us out? Are there intergalactic, illegal aliens amongst us? I don’t think so and I’ll explain.
If alien lifeforms do exist and are intelligent enough to have mastered interstellar travel, then I propose they’d be smart enough to stay as far away from us as possible. What on Earth (ha!) would they have to gain by interacting with us humans? Seeing that we barely get along with each other, they’d rightfully be circumspect as to how we’d interact with them.
I mean, c’mon, even though we hold pretty lofty opinions of ourselves, if these aliens are such an advanced civilization that they can zip about the universe after having solved the issues of space-time continuum, then surely they would have enough smarts not to get entangled with the likes of us.
Recall the old joke of an alien observing the typical human out for a walk with their dog.
To the alien, they see a quadruped of limited intelligence, pulling a human they’ve tethered and leading them along the sidewalk.
Then, after doing its “business”, the dog has the human scoop up and bag the doo doo. Now if you were said alien, who would you suppose was the dominant, intelligent being? Right.
And what if the salutation of these interloping, illegal aliens actually turned out to be the supposed, “Take me to your leader!” and someone actually did, in fact, take them to our leaders? The alien visitor would then be sure to surmise our species was well below their intelligence level and never make contact again.
Think about that scenario for a moment. The aliens ask to meet our leader. Someone takes them and sits them down in front of Congress. It wouldn’t take much time before the aliens realized that if these chuckleheads were the best and brightest our civilization could muster, they’d do well to steer clear of any further encounters. In fact, I’d suppose they’d be laughing so hard at our selection of leaders as they left this meeting, that alien milk would be coming out of their noses (if, in fact, they have noses and were, of course, drinking milk at the time).
I imagine a report from these aliens back to HQ reading something like:
“Boss, we’ve been surveying the population of this planet for numerous rotations around its neighboring star, disguised as swamp gas and weather balloons as you suggested. The boneheads totally fell for it!
“I don’t think there is anything for us to learn here. We did meet with the Earthling’s leaders and it was a hoot! I’ll explain more when we return; you’re not going to believe it! And don’t be drinking milk when I tell you!”
And so, that’s my explanation as to why I don’t believe intelligent life from other planets would want to infiltrate us. However, if we really are fearful that they might want to come here uninvited and stay, I’m sure our leaders could design some sort of space wall to keep them out. And, of course, the space aliens would pay for it.
