English can be a tough language. Even if it’s your naive tongue.
Consider
Mrs. Malaprop, a character in the comedy, The Rivals, by Richard Sheridan, written in 1775.
In the play, Mrs. Malaprop frequently uses words incorrectly as a quirk of her character to comedic effect and became the namesake of the term “malapropism.” The author came up with her descriptive moniker from the French term, “mal a’ propos” meaning, “inappropriate.”
Malapropisms have been around long before the word was coined though. Shakespeare wrote some for characters such as, Dogberry, in “Much Ado About Nothing,” who claimed to have “...comprehended two auspicious persons” instead of “apprehended two suspicious persons.” A rare, double malapropism!
So, without further to do (ado), let’s check out some of the humorous malapropisms I’ve found over the years.
Ever had to use a fire distinguisher? Were the monsters under your childhood bed just a pigment of your imagination? Was one of your friends able to predict the future because they had extra century perception? Did you learn in grammar school that “don’t” was a contraption? If someone is stinking rich, would they be affluent or effluent?
Medical terms muddy up the language even more and lead to some thoroughly amusing malapropisms:
There’s prostrate cancer (don’t lie down and you should be ok), sick-as-hell anemia, chicken pops (only in the cafeteria?), sea roaches of the liver (avoid beaches) and it’s trying times for husbands, too, when the wife goes through mental pause.
It’s not just us regular folk who get words mixed up to humorous effect, famous folk trip up linguistically at times, too. Boxer, Mike Tyson, feared that after losing a bout he just “... might fade into Bolivian.”
But my favorite persons who excel at mutilating the language with unintended malapropisms are politicians. I know, they’re easy targets but these examples are all self-infected (inflicted) and we shouldn’t take our leaders for granite (granted). And remember, our elected officials are elevated to higher positions based on their senility (seniority, but either word actually works here).
George HR Bush, “Texas has a lot of electrical votes.”
Son, Geo. W Bush, speaking about rampant distrust in Washington, promised “...to work hard to try to elevate it.”
Former Chicago mayor, Richard Daley, referred to O’Hare Airport as, “The crosswords of America.” and also famously opined, “The police are not here to create disorder, they’re here to preserve disorder.”
Former Texas Gov., Rick Perry, “States are lavatories of innovation”
Former VP, Dan Quayle, “Republicans understand the importance of bondage between a mother and child.” And recently, Georgia Senator Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke of “peach tree dishes” in laboratories and of the infamous “Gazpacho police” of Nazi Germany.
I’ll give our erected leaders a break here and rattle off a few more malapropisms you may have heard. So, pour another cup of decapitated coffee and see how many of these you recognize.
Good punctuation means never to be late, right? Maybe for all intensive purposes, it does.
In which church did Michelangelo famously paint the ceiling? If you guessed the Sixteenth Chapel, you aren’t the only one and would admit it unless you were some sort of pre-madona.
And be weary of someone pretending to be someone they are not. This type has been described as a wolf in cheap clothing.
That’s all the space this publication allows me to pontificate on matters of so little import, but if you, dear reader, have any antidotes of malapropisms you’ve overheard, let me know. Maybe if we all stay vigilant, we can use this knowledge as a detergent to others who would maul the English languish.
Mark Visse is a former EMS pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
