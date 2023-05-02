Donald Trump’s message to an enthusiastic crowd in Manchester, New Hampshire, could have come straight from Democratic strategist James Carville’s playbook: the economy, stupid.

Carville famously posted that message at Bill Clinton’s campaign headquarters during the 1992 campaign, when the candidate’s personal issues threatened to swamp his candidacy. Trump — indicted in one New York courtroom, facing a civil suit over sexual assault allegations in another, and with his former vice president testifying to a federal grand jury about the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot that very day — had plenty of potential distractions of his own when he walked onstage Wednesday, too.

