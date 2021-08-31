Thursday, on “National Dog Day,” I saw the love of a man for his dog, and it was tragic.
I was driving back from looking at some rental property when I came across a fresh automobile verses pickup crash on White Mountain Road in Show Low.
I saw a man kneeling on the ground giving CPR to a very small subject. I feared it was a baby.
I pulled into the parking lot across the street and realized he was attempting to save the life of his companion, a small black and white dog.
Some people might just shrug that off and go about their way, but I love dogs and quickly saw that this man loved his little K-9 friend so much he was trying to keep it alive with CPR and mouth to mouth.
I teared up as I witnessed this extreme act of love.
Inside I felt some of his pain after the many dogs that I’ve lost. It’s never easy but this one was sudden and clearly traumatic.
I could see the pain on that man’s face. I could see the body of his lifeless friend just lying there.
Finally, Timber Mesa paramedics showed up and handed an oxygen mask and bottle to the man, but I fear it was too late. After a while, I felt like I needed to no longer intrude on this man’s loss of his friend, and I got back into my car.
There was my little boy Rascal, a 10-year-old Alaskan Klee Kai.
Rascal and I are like soulmates, and I grabbed him for a quick cuddle. I can’t image losing Rascal in such a manner.
That would be terrible.
I am sorry for your loss sir. I am sorry you lost such a close friend. I salute you for trying to save your pup. I shed tears when it happened and now as I write this.
I never want to see something like this again especially on a day that was deemed “National Dog Day.”
It may have only been a dog, but it was also someone’s best friend. That thought lays heavily on my heart right now because friends are hard to come by in this insane world.
May your trip be swift over the rainbow bridge my little friend.
