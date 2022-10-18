President Biden and congressional Democrats have had a cavalier “trust us, we know what we’re doing” attitude toward the economy for the last two years despite rampant inflation that’s increased the cost of everything from food prices to interest rates.

Between the America Rescue Plan and the ironically named Inflation Reduction Act, Biden pumped trillions of taxpayer dollars into the economy, with much of the stimulus shoveled out the doors of the White House during months when demand was already coming back.

