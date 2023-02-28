This is no longer a matter of asylum seekers. This is an invasion. The New York Post reported on Feb. 17 that the northern border of the United States is under invasion by people entering illegally.

No longer do the states of Florida, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona need to send busloads and planeloads of immigrants without legal status to the northern states, because the south is overwhelmed. Pretty soon the northern states will be sending them south as well. And with them come more cartels, MS13 and drugs, more violence and terrorism.

