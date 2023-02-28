This is no longer a matter of asylum seekers. This is an invasion. The New York Post reported on Feb. 17 that the northern border of the United States is under invasion by people entering illegally.
No longer do the states of Florida, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona need to send busloads and planeloads of immigrants without legal status to the northern states, because the south is overwhelmed. Pretty soon the northern states will be sending them south as well. And with them come more cartels, MS13 and drugs, more violence and terrorism.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik wrote in the Feb. 17 issue of the Post, “My district in upstate New York includes six counties in the Swanton Sector, the most active sector of our northern border. In just the first three months of this fiscal year, Biden’s failure to secure the southern border has increased illegal encounters in the Swanton Sector by over 700% and … with the northern border more vulnerable, migrants from Mexico have begun flying to Canada in the hopes of illegally crossing into the United States — even amid freezing temperatures. For many, the cost to be illegally smuggled in this way is significantly less than at our southern border, a tragic business that has brought in $13 billion for violent criminal cartels in Mexico.”
The Border Patrol agents on the northern border are begging for help.
In the Feb. 21 issue of The New York Times, reporter Lee Brown writes, “The agency’s Swanton Sector in Vermont — covering parts of upstate New York and New Hampshire — requested a ‘quick turnaround’ of agents from the already overwhelmed southern border to make their way north to volunteer for at least a month starting next week. Help is needed to control the strain caused by the surge of primarily Mexican migrants with no legal documents,” Swanton’s Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia advised Fox News.
So, Canada which also offers asylum like Mexico, is just shuffling the immigrants through their country and into the United States.
Many of the Border Patrol agents that had been reassigned from the northern border to the southern border to help with the invasion will be relocated to their original posts of duty to stop the invasion on the northern border. This will then weaken the defense of our country on the southern border.
You ask why is this happening? Could it be because this administration has incentivized living in the US through the many handouts that the immigrants receive “free of charge.” Yes, that is your money being used to encourage illegal immigration. I do believe that is a crime.
There is truly little you and I can do about it, since the Democrats control the borders and our votes, but with the upcoming election we must pray that our country can “weather this storm,” correct the system and get a real president in the White House who loves his/her country.
The current president’s oath of office to “protect and defend the United States of America from enemies foreign and domestic,” is worthless. He lied to all of us. Meantime, the invasion continues from both directions now.
Linda Gilbertson has lived in the mountains since 1998. She is a firearms instructor, a lover of history and a conservative.
