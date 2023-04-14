How many pieces of silver did Alvin Bragg receive from George Soros? Soros denies any involvement in the recent events with Donald Trump, but you need to understand Soros as the instigator of many problems we face today. Soros is worth $8.6 billion.

In reading my scripture this morning, I was amazed at the parallel between Judas Iscariot, who sold Jesus to the Romans for 30 pieces of silver, and Alvin Bragg, who sold Donald Trump to New York City for much more.

Linda Gilbertson is a Show Low resident, a firearms instructor, an avid historian, a Christian and a conservative.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.