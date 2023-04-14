How many pieces of silver did Alvin Bragg receive from George Soros? Soros denies any involvement in the recent events with Donald Trump, but you need to understand Soros as the instigator of many problems we face today. Soros is worth $8.6 billion.
In reading my scripture this morning, I was amazed at the parallel between Judas Iscariot, who sold Jesus to the Romans for 30 pieces of silver, and Alvin Bragg, who sold Donald Trump to New York City for much more.
Soros is Jewish and was a Hungarian youngster during World War II. Soros survived the war by creating false papers to disguise his ethnicity and avoid the concentration camps, passing himself off as an atheist gentile. During this time, he lived with a gentile family that helped the Nazis confiscate property from the Jews. He immigrated to Great Britain in 1947 where, according to Britannica.com, he “studied philosophy under Karl Popper at the London School of Economics, but he abandoned his plans to become a philosopher. He joined the London merchant bank Singer & Friedlander. In 1956 he moved to New York City, where he worked initially as an analyst of European securities and rapidly made his mark.”
Initially, Soros was not supporting political ideology as he was too busy making money. One of the most notable organizations is Open Society Foundation and was created by Soros in 1993. The OSF is headed by Aryeh Neier, who 34 years earlier created the Students for a Democratic Society, a very prominent liberal, anti-war group during the Vietnam War of the ‘60s. SDS aspired to overthrow America’s democratic institutions, remake its government in a Marxist image, and undermine the nation’s war efforts in Vietnam. (A particularly militant faction of SDS would later break away to form the Weather Underground, a notorious domestic terror organization with a Marxist-Leninist agenda.) Neier is also president of the entire Soros Foundation Network.
According to discoverthenetwork.org, the Open Society Foundation has funded over 223 organizations with the following purposes.
“Depict America as a nation whose enduring racism must be counterbalanced by racial and ethnic preferences in favor of non-whites, that specifically portray the American criminal justice system as racist and inequitable, that call for massive social change, and for the recruitment and training of activist leaders to help foment that change. Organizations must disparage capitalism while promoting a dramatic expansion of social-welfare programs funded by ever-escalating taxes, which support socialized medicine in the United States, which seek to inject the American judicial system with leftist values, which advance leftist agendas by infiltrating churches and religious congregations. Organizations must create think tanks that promote leftist policies, that promote open borders, mass immigration, a watering down of current immigration laws, increased rights and benefits for illegal aliens, and ultimately amnesty, that promote radical environmentalism, that promote not only women’s rights to taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand, but also political candidates who take that same position, that support drug legalization and last but not least that strive to move American politics to the left by promoting the election of progressive political candidate.”
In the early 2000s as a progressive liberal, Soros used this foundation to support Democrats and fund much of their campaigns. He created the Center for American Progress and gave millions of dollars to moveon.org. He used this money to oppose Republicans such as George W. Bush in 2004 and supported Barak Obama in 2008 and 2012 and Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.
During the 2021-22 election cycle, Soros created the Color of Change PAC through which he funneled millions of dollars. Soros says he did not contribute to Alvin Bragg’s campaign, but he did in a roundabout way. According to cnn.com, Bragg’s campaign was financed by “the political action committee affiliated with Color of Change, a nonprofit advocacy group co-founded in 2005 by Van Jones, who later became a CNN commentator.”
From Judicialwatch.com, “Bragg ran for New York County DA in 2021 in a crowded primary field. He received a significant boost from George Soros and the political arm of Color of Change, an activist group supporting the progressive prosecutor movement. In May 2021, Color of Change endorsed Bragg and declared it would spend $1 million to support him — a game changer in the primary. A few days later, in an unmistakable signal of support, Soros donated $1 million to Color of Change.”
Judas Iscariot was a traitor to Jesus. Alvin Bragg is a traitor to the American justice system. Both Bragg and Soros intend to sell this country to the highest bidder.
