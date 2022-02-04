With the growing number of electric vehicles around the world, we must ask the question if they really are all that much better than gas and diesel cars. The answer is that electric cars are much better for the environment, and from one performance perspective, too.
An argument that opposers to electric cars may use is that electric cars need to be charged somehow, and that the burning of fossil fuels to generate power to charge vehicles creates the same amount of pollution as normal gas and diesel cars. But this is untrue. The fact of the matter is that in almost 100% of the world, using electric cars, even when considering the burning of fossil fuels to generate power for them, affects the environment and climate much less than gas cars.
Performance-wise, electric vehicles do have some superiority over gas cars. The main aspect in this case is that electric vehicles can produce instant torque, the engine’s rotational force that drives a car forward, which creates some insane acceleration numbers for completely stock electric vehicles.
For example, the Tesla Model S Plaid’s 0-60 time is 2.07 seconds on normal asphalt. Comparatively, the 2021 Ford Mustang GT accelerates from 0-60 in 4.2 seconds, quite a significant difference in the automotive world. Electric vehicles achieve this by using only one gear. But one aspect of performance that electric vehicles sacrifice to gain that acceleration is top end speed.
Using only one gear severely limits electric vehicles’ top speeds compared to gas cars. So, performance-wise, gas and electric are pretty even. Besides, most people will buy an electric car not for the performance, but for the environment, and contrary to some popular beliefs, they are much better for the environment.
So, as much as I love the roar of a V8 or the scream of a V10 Ferrari, and despite the fact that you will not see me owning an electric car in the foreseeable future, electric cars are superior for the environment, which is their entire purpose.
With all the sunlight Arizona gets we should be a leader in solar. I wish SRP and others would lead the way.
