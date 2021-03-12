Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.