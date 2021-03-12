I am one of the lucky ones and I see hope.
A few months ago I was in the right place at the right time and I was able to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Exactly 28 days later, I received the second shot and I became protected from this global pandemic a couple weeks later as my immunity built.
While it is a relief to get these vaccinations, I’m not letting up on my social distancing or mask wearing. I’m still washing my hands and using hand sanitizer. Last week I attended a public event at a local bar and participated in a trivia competition.
It was the first time since the initial impact of COVID-19 that I actually went out and had a good time — God, I missed it.
I knew I was protected by the vaccine but I did not go wild and let down my guard much. I still wore my mask as much as I could, though I admit there were too many people packed together in that room.
I realized half way through this event that I was suffering from COVID-19 fatigue.
I miss our lives before the pandemic.
As a musician, I was often on a stage or in a huddled group playing tunes and jamming with my friends. I love going to bluegrass and rock concerts and festivals. Every summer I traveled to Oregon to play in the North American Jaw Harp Festival.
I was becoming rather brave onstage and accustomed to being in front of people with a microphone.
Without performing in the past year, I have somewhat reverted into my shy and introverted self. I will have to return to being an extroverted-introvert after the COVID-19 era.
I heard some great advice last week on television. In a Cox Cable TV commercial they said, “Don’t bounce back after COVID-19, bounce forward.”
That is a great idea.
Let’s not return to our lives before COVID-19 but let’s forge a new path that is filled with kindness, cooperation, love, kindness and a willingness to help our fellow inhabitants of this planet.
I know that is a dream that makes me sound like a beatnik or hippie from the 1960s. I just want all of our lives to be better after we get through this dark and deadly time.
Imagine doing something wild and fun again — like going on a trip. I really want to see Disneyland again. I want to travel to Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. I want to have fun again.
I even want to shake someone’s hand at the beginning and end of a business meeting.
I want to photograph a football game or a rodeo again. Heck, I wouldn’t even mind covering a wrestling match.
I wrestled in high school and just going to a match is mentally challenging as I remember running and running to get into shape back then.
So, what I am trying to offer you is encouragement to remain diligent, get vaccinated when your chance comes up and to dream of a day when this global pandemic is behind us.
Last week when I went to the trivia match at the bar I saw a little light at the end of the tunnel. I would not have seen that light if I had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Your turn is next — choose wisely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.