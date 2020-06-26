Some of you may have already received information from “Get Smart About Drugs” about Isotonitazene “Iso” but if you didn’t here is a tidbit of information. The article can be found on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ncdpncdp.
On Tuesday, June 9, Healthy Day News published a story that stated, “A new synthetic opioid as powerful as fentanyl is causing overdose deaths at an ever-increasing rate, experts warn.”
What’s worse, the designer drug is legal in most places in the United States, also read the article.
Isotonitazene — commonly referred to as “iso” — is causing around 40 to 50 overdose deaths a month in the United States, compared with about six per month last summer, said Dr. Antonio De Filippo, an addiction specialist and medical director at Delphi Behavioral Health Group in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Never stops! Our prevention work needs to CARRY ON!!! Thanks for all you do in your communities and for your partnership!
