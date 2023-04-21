As much as you are, I am tired of all the school shootings that have occurred recently. In fact, I’m tired of the shopping mall shootings, the church shootings, the you-name-it shootings. It is an easy way to commit "suicide by cop" and not be responsible for your actions. It is an easy way to deny responsibility and blame it on an inanimate object. And in these last-mentioned cases the gun is always the item. This is human nature. Blame some object rather than the real party responsible, and, in the case of shootings, the person who pulled the trigger.

In Genesis, the first book of the Bible, Cain slew his brother Abel. He used a rock. Are all rocks bad? Are all rocks to be confiscated? Are all rocks able to think? No to all three questions. Cain was evil in his heart and hated his brother Abel and used the only thing handy to kill Abel. This was a rock in evil hands.

