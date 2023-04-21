As much as you are, I am tired of all the school shootings that have occurred recently. In fact, I’m tired of the shopping mall shootings, the church shootings, the you-name-it shootings. It is an easy way to commit "suicide by cop" and not be responsible for your actions. It is an easy way to deny responsibility and blame it on an inanimate object. And in these last-mentioned cases the gun is always the item. This is human nature. Blame some object rather than the real party responsible, and, in the case of shootings, the person who pulled the trigger.
In Genesis, the first book of the Bible, Cain slew his brother Abel. He used a rock. Are all rocks bad? Are all rocks to be confiscated? Are all rocks able to think? No to all three questions. Cain was evil in his heart and hated his brother Abel and used the only thing handy to kill Abel. This was a rock in evil hands.
In Samuel, another book of the Bible, David the future king of Israel, used a rock to slew an enemy, the giant Goliath of the Philistines. The Israelites and Philistines were enemies, and the Philistines were prepared to wipe the Israelites off the face of the earth. With his mighty slingshot David’s aim was true and killed Goliath. He used a rock. Are all rocks bad? Are all rocks to be confiscated? Are all rocks able to think? No to all three questions. David, the future king, was brave and had love for his people and needed to protect them from their enemy. This was a rock in good hands.
You are asking yourself, "So what?" The answer is it is not about the rock. It is about the person holding the rock. It has always been about the person holding the firearm. A friend of mine gave me a quote. “You do not cure the evil in man by taking his tool. He will simply find a different tool. You must change the man.” (Original author unknown)
Why can’t we admit that people are responsible for what they do and how they do it? Sick and evil people are the problem, and once we accept this we stop treating them like innocent victims of society and put them where they can do the least damage to everyone else. Prisons and mental institutions exist for a reason. They exist because society realized that mentally ill or morally corrupt people need to be restrained and kept away from society. It is so easy and so obvious, but society today is afraid to admit that evil exists in the world. And self-medicating and turning them loose into society is not the answer; it is an enabler.
Stop the blame game and admit it. It’s not about the rock. It’s not about the gun. The rock can be used for good or bad, the same as a gun. It is the people who make the choices. That is the problem.
Linda Gilbertson lives in Show Low. She is a firearms instructor, an avid historian, a Christian and a conservative.
