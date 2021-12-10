That’s right, you can now use “y’all” without guilt as the word has been officially added to the dictionary this year. Tell your old English teacher you ain’t going to stop using it. (By the way, “ain’t” has been defined in the dictionary since 1778 although it was noted as “non-standard.” So that. “Ain’t ain’t in the dictionary” rebuke by your teacher was incorrect.)
As English, as a language, evolves, dictionaries across the country will annually add words that come into general usage. Some make the cut, others do not. Here are a few words given status as acceptable English words or terms as granted by the erudite researchers at Merriam-Webster for 2021.
Online culture has affected many aspects of our lives and our day-to-day language is no exception.
Text abbreviations added to this year’s dictionary, such as TBH for, “to be honest,” are ubiquitous. FTW means, for the win, and is used to express excitement or emphasis at the end of a comment.
If you’ve been banned from Twitter or Facebook, the newest word for that is “deplatformed.” You can now run for office.
Working away from the office and cyber commuting? You may now be called a “cyber nomad” and pants are optional while at work.
The venerable Dr. Seuss gets a nod with the inclusion of the word, “oobleck”, used to define that playful state of cornstarch when you add just a bit of water. At this point, it’s a liquid until you press on or squeeze it in your hand and it becomes nearly solid only until you remove the pressure when it instantly returns to liquid form. What a fun way to destroy a clean kitchen! Kids, don’t wake mom or dad, just go to the kitchen and take a box of cornstarch to the sink and have fun!
Political terminology gets a dictionary inclusion with “whataboutism” which defines the practice of responding to accusations of wrongdoing by claiming that what was done by someone else was equally as bad or worse. Like the politician who says, “Maybe I did lie but whatabout my opponent who told an even bigger lie! Yeah, whatabout that!”
Food is represented in new dictionary inclusions with “fluffernutter” finally becoming official after years of being a sweet, gooey inclusion of many youngsters’ lunch favorites. And “goetta’’ (pronounced: gutta), a regional breakfast staple of German origin, made with pork and oatmeal and then fried, that I loved growing up, is now included in the 2021 dictionary as it’s becoming more familiar around the country.
After eating all of that goetta over the years, my body shape is now officially defined in the dictionary as a “dad bod”, though I prefer to define my evolving body shape as a “father figure,”
Bragging about the bucks you dropped on that new TV you just bought?
“Flex” is new this year to the dictionary and defines the act of bragging or sounding self-important.
Regrettably, the pandemic has contributed many words and phrases to the dictionary’s newest inclusions. Like “breakthrough” infections or cases.
“Super-spreader” is now included to define an event or gathering that leads to many infections. “Vaccine passport” has been added along with “long Covid” and “long hauler”, both defining disease symptoms that persist long after infection has gone.
While these pandemic-inspired words have now been added, I hope to see some of those and similarly pandemic-inspired words someday soon expunged from the dictionary as well as from general usage. Remove words/phrases like “social distancing,” “masking up” or “the new normal.” And virtually almost anything virtual like, “virtual learning” or “virtual video visits.”
I’m sure that you, too, would be happy if no more pandemic related words and phrases were coined unless they are phrases like, “pandemic passes” or “coronavirus eradicated.” Yeah, let’s work on that.
