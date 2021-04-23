Ah, springtime, when a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love. Or so the Alfred, Lord Tennyson couplet goes. Not long after, those young men may find themselves in the midst of matrimonial proposals, preparation and provision. This all happens quite quickly, sometimes even imperceptibly, when one’s fancy lightly turns.
Not to discourage but only to enlighten, I’d like to use this space to impart to those love-struck young men out there the wisdoms I’ve learned over many years and many encounters with the fairer sex.
I’m not being misogynistic here; I can only relate my experiences from a male perspective, being, after all, male. Nor do I deny the individuality of the female. It’s just that I am forced to use generalizations to get my points across in the space I have. All combatants (sorry, participants) in romantic endeavors are unique but I believe the following observations will prove universally true to some extent.
Firstly, men, you will soon learn that you have very little need of English vocabulary once you commit yourself to marriage. Fret not as this will balance out as your love, your spouse, will be well equipped to fill in the conversational blanks. Although I can’t prove the hypothesis, I firmly believe women are given a larger cache of words to use each day than men are allotted; you’ll run out of words long before the love of your life will.
But don’t concern yourself about your more limited supply of words as you’ll find that two-word sentences will not only suffice in most instances from now on but will actually benefit your health and the health of your relationship. To wit: after “I do” you will probably be able to get on quite well with other disyllabic responses like, “Yes, Dear”, “Love you”, “You’re right” and “I’m sorry”. Don’t get hung up on whether the statements are necessarily true at the time or not, your objective here is to continue in the relationship unscathed.
Other revelations to unfold in your new relationship: you’ll be astonished to find out that there are more colors in the world other than just red, yellow, green and blue. Some of the colors you’ll be expected to learn will sound more like fruit or even made-up words like “chartreuse” and “ecru.”
To throw you off further, some colors come with modifiers. I was astounded to learn that “heather,” which I assumed was another color unrecognizable by men, isn’t actually a color on its own but can be attached like a prefix to almost any color like “heather green” or “heather gray.” Even a color as basic as “white” can become a confusing array of words distinguishing the slightest variation: “off white,” “egg shell white,” “bright white,” “brilliant white,” “milk white,” “cloud white” and at least fifty more. All girls know these things intuitively but you may want to keep a notebook handy.
You’ll soon learn, too, that although you’ve been dressing yourself for years, you’ve been doing it wrong all along. It will now matter that your belt matches the color of your shoes, although I still don’t know why. Your favorite red shirt is now a faux pas if you wear it with your brown pants (although allowed if your britches are ecru). And getting “dressed up” will become way more involved than just putting on clean jeans and tucking in your shirt.
If your lover ever asks if the shirt you have on as you enter the room is the shirt you are, indeed, planning to wear, know that this is a trick and you must say that, of course you weren’t actually going to wear this shirt. Then beat a hasty retreat to your closet and try to figure out which shirt you should wear. Use your notebook. If you’re in a quandary, not to worry, she’ll soon show up to point out the obvious shirt: the cornflower colored one, of course.
Other words I’ll help you with: blouse and chemise are both just girl shirts; shams and skirts go on beds although I’m not sure in what order; there are more than 100 known types of women’s shoes: clogs, pumps, mules, espadrilles (??), etc., etc., and many more I don’t have the space to list. You’ll likely need a bigger notebook.
This is just the tip of the romantic iceberg and I implore you to take extreme care lest you end up resembling the Titanic. I wish you all the best and will be praying for you.
Ladies, if you take umbrage with this column, please address all complaints to the editor of this publication. It was all his idea.
(Not true; all opinions are those of the author. Please address your comments accordingly. — Editor.)
