Current election cycles are feeling more and more like professional sporting events. We make predictions, compare statistics, listen to pundits, and love to “Monday morning quarterback” the results. Everyone has an opinion on what campaigns could have and should have done better and why the results are the way they are.

From former presidents to former and sitting senators, there’s been no shortage of hot takes as to why the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects have been dim throughout recent electoral cycles. While some midterm losses are always to be expected for the party that controls the White House, the uncomfortable truth is that even when they win (see: the 2020 general election), modern Democrats tend to under perform.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.