It’s often said we are a land of laws. Upon further examination, that turns out to be quite an understatement. At the federal level there are 435 “lawmakers” in the House of Representatives as well as another 100 in the US Senate, all of them proposing, writing and passing laws. Making up laws since the birth of the nation. New laws every year. Year after year.
Here in Arizona, in addition to all the law constructing going on in Washington, D.C., we have another 60 writers of law in the House and 30 more in the Senate, all also proposing, writing and passing laws every year, year after year. A “land of laws”? Indubitably.
I read an opinion piece once that proposed, in light of our gargantuan bevy of laws, every American has likely, unwittingly, broken several laws over their lifetime. With so many laws on the books, and more being added every year, it’s not a stretch to presume that we’ve all been, technically, criminals one or more times.
I’ll concede, a civil society cannot exist without laws but is there a point of enough is enough? Reason would say, yes. But, what to do?
While getting a law enacted is a complicated, if not convoluted undertaking, getting a law repealed is even less likely to be accomplished. Many laws, once deemed appropriate but now antiquated, unnecessary or even silly, are still on the books. Laws yet on the books make it a crime to: Bite another person’s limbs off in Rhode Island, wound fish with a firearm in Wyoming and sell dog hair in Delaware.
Indeed, just unearthing these outdated laws is usually by happenstance, discovered by a bored law clerk, student or columnist with nothing more worthwhile to do with his time than to diddle around dusty, old law compendiums.
Some of the laws still in force in Arizona, while perhaps well intentioned when passed, now appear absurd. To wit:
So, you want to be the El Chapo of Arizona but don’t know how to manufacture cocaine? Well, don’t get caught making “faux-caine” out of flour or something similar because producing fake illegal drugs is itself illegal in Arizona. A Class 6 felony and only a slightly less serious offense than making the real stuff.
How many quarters have you lost in the lobby while trying to grab that stuffed Pikachu or handsome watch from the claw machine? Must be fixed, right? No, the fact is you’re just uncoordinated. Under penalty of law, the claw machine manufacturer is forbidden from making the machine overly difficult for the average person to snag a novelty. Makes me happy to know our elected officials are spending their time (and our tax dollars) on such gripping issues.
While there is no law requiring you to wear a brain bucket while tooling about on your motorcycle, so long as you’re over 18, there is a law mandating you wear goggles or employ a windscreen. Broken head? That’s cool, but the government will protect your peepers from getting dusty, by force of law.
Want to be ecologically sensitive and not add to your local landfill or hassle with composting? Don’t even think about taking your garbage to an efficient, nearby pigpen lest you run afoul of the law.
Unless, of course, you obtain and pay for a lawful, pig-feedin’ permit. However, the benevolent law scribes at the capitol have granted permission for you to feed your own swine with normal household garbage so long as they’re being raised for your own use. Said use not specified.
Speaking of animals, our earnest assemblymen are on sharp lookout for any mischievousness directed towards any horse, pony, donkey, mule or hinny by enacting a law against equine tripping if done for sport or amusement. And by “tripping”, they mean specifically: knowingly or intentionally causing an equine to lose its balance or fall by use of a pole, stick or rope or any other object or by any other means. I assume this applies to sticking your foot out, too. But, reading the statute, it would seem to be okay to do so if no sport is involved and no one is particularly amused by the stunt.
I’m certain there are many more examples of goofy laws to be found in the annals of Arizona statutes and others across these United States. I’m equally sure that with our many lawmakers busily at work creating ever more laws, rules, regulations, acts and decrees, many undoubtedly well-intentioned laws will prove to be inane sometime in the future. I’ll wager some already are.
So, fear not when our congress dead-locks or the government periodically shuts down, for that may well leave us with just a few less laws to inadvertently trip over.
