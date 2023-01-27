Do you remember from the 1960s the TV series “The Addams Family”? Who can forget Cousin Itt? I never thought about it at the time as being an issue. We laughed about Cousin Itt and we enjoyed the humor of the series.

Perhaps “The Addams Family” would be the perfect series for today and for those confused youngsters who have no idea what pronoun they are. Let us just call them ITS! And for those confused adults, let us send them back to biology class where they will learn there is no IT in nature, except for a hermaphordite.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.