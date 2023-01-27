Do you remember from the 1960s the TV series “The Addams Family”? Who can forget Cousin Itt? I never thought about it at the time as being an issue. We laughed about Cousin Itt and we enjoyed the humor of the series.
Perhaps “The Addams Family” would be the perfect series for today and for those confused youngsters who have no idea what pronoun they are. Let us just call them ITS! And for those confused adults, let us send them back to biology class where they will learn there is no IT in nature, except for a hermaphordite.
Hermaphrodites do not adhere to gender roles. They can switch from male to female or vice versa dependent upon environmental conditions. God created them this way and are found naturally in some fish, snakes and insects. Sometimes humans are born with both genders, and they are considered anomalies and freaks. These births were genetically caused. Who can forget the circuses where hermaphrodites were headliners.
So, let us think about this. With the rare exception of a hermaphrodite, animals and humans are born either male or female. This is the way it has been since the beginning of time. There will always be freaks of nature. Genetic accidents do happen in humans. But, born one sex and feeling that you are the other sex though not new, as they have existed for a long time, 1990s is the decade when it became a popular fade.
Fueled by the liberal media, politics and public education, you would think that it has discovered a new life form. Adding legalization of marijuana and other control substances has morphed transgenderism into a life of its own. It has now become an accepted mental illness and a way of life.
According to the CDC, in 2022 only 0.6% identify as transgender in the United States, and according to worldpopulationreview.com 1.9% identify as transgender in the world. So, why are we allowing a small percentage of the US and world population determine the lifestyle for the rest of us? Complacency plays a big part in the mix. We all sit back and allow our lawmakers to make transgender a law of acceptance. Once it becomes a law, it will be difficult to change.
I pray that it is only a fad and like most fads will “wear itself out.” Like most fads, it is new, interesting and titillating. Also, like most fads it runs a course and then becomes outdated. Meantime let us move from the left to the center in our media, politics and public education with a slight lean to the right and fix this mess.
Do you want to go back to him, her, she, he? Do you want to go back to common sense? Do you want to go back to normal life? If we do not do something now, prepare yourself to hear the following: “Mr. and Mrs. Jones, congratulations, you have a healthy IT.” IT will become the perfect pronoun for the rest of our lives.
