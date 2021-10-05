Fire Prevention week is fast approaching us here at Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (TMFMD), our community and our Nation. The first week of October is set aside for Fire Prevention week. But what is it, where did it come from and why do we recognize the program?
Fire Prevention week will begin in the United States on Sunday Oct. 3 and end on Saturday Oct. 9.
The Fire Prevention Week commemorates the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. On the 40th anniversary (1911) of the Great Chicago Fire, the Fire Marshals Association of North America (FMANA); the oldest membership section of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), sponsored the first National Fire Prevention Day, deciding to observe the anniversary to keep the public informed about the importance of fire prevention. This was expanded to Fire Prevention Week in 1922. The non-profit NFPA, which has officially sponsored Fire Prevention Week since its inception, selects the annual theme for Fire Prevention Week.
This year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” What are the sounds of Fire Safety? From beeps to chirps these sounds of fire safety can alert us all to the presence of fire, smoke and gases that endanger lives and property.
Test all smoke alarms in your home or place of business. When a smoke alarm, fire alarm or carbon monoxide detector sounds, respond immediately by leaving the building as quick and safe as possible. If your smoke alarm begins to chirp, it may be time to change the battery. Never hesitate and put this off for a later time. Fire and carbon monoxide are silent deadly killers. We never know when they will show up. Test your home and business smoke alarms once a month. Press the test button to make sure they work properly and know the difference between a smoke detector and a carbon monoxide alarm if you have both. If someone in your household is hard of hearing strobe lights can be an option to install along with smoke detectors and alarms.
Fall is here and winter fast approaching, with a dusting of snow in our high country just this morning. If everyone in our community ensures that their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms are working right now, we can save lives this season. If you have any questions regarding your smoke detectors or carbon monoxide alarms, please call your local neighborhood fire station, or stop by and see the fire crews or call TMFMD’s Fire prevention team. Together we can work to make our community as safe from fire, smoke, and toxic gases as possible.
To quote TMFMD Fire Marshal Brian Russell, “An ounce of Fire Prevention is worth everyone’s attention, save a life.”
Further information on fire prevention can be obtained by the following websites:
