Joe Biden has changed his mind again. You who are regular readers will expect me to jump in the middle of that subject with teeth bared. But, no, I’m actually going to come to Joe’s defense. Sorta. Anybody can (and should) change their mind once in a while. If we’re so pig-headed that we aren’t open to new facts or viewpoints which can change our thinking on a topic, then we’ve long since quit growing and evolving. Thank God most of us changed our minds about Lucky Strikes and mullet haircuts a long time ago. Those who didn’t are probably among the evolutionary misfits who also refuse to look at political or social changes in light of new information.
Now, if you’re so wishy-washy that you agree with whoever has your ear for the moment, you’re not evolving as much as you are placating. Going along to get along keeps the peace in an office situation or with a friend suffering some compulsive disorder, but it’s not a way to establish a belief system. You can have strongly held views without being an obnoxious bully about them but you should be pretty certain of what those views are before you begin trying to sell them to others.
Disregarding, for the moment, the propriety of threatening/bribing Ukrainian officials, maybe what I find so puzzling about poor old Joe is that his recent flip-flops seem like much more of an aberration than his ongoing foot-in-mouth tendencies. Whether it’s China or abortion, Biden seems overly eager to find and toe his party’s line. I wonder if Joe decided to run again for President before doing some homework on what it means to be a Democrat these days? It was almost painful to watch him fight with himself to raise his hand for healthcare for illegals, although he finally, sort of, did it. Does he hunger so mightily for the Presidency that he’ll cave to anyone on anything? That’s a pretty scary trait to vote for.
Of course, my own vote wouldn’t go to Joe Biden any more than it did to Hillary Clinton, but there are a lot of people who have a comfort level with Uncle Joe and see him as more middle-of-the-road than the hair-on-fire crazies in the far left (or right!) lane of the political highway. We’ve all been forced to share the road with some guy who straddles the yellow line while he tries to make up his mind about a left turn and impedes everyone else’s trip in the process. If such a rolling roadblock is the new definition of ‘moderate’ I suspect it’s going to be a pretty hard sell for Joe Biden to make.
Politicians shouldn’t be prohibited from changing their stances on issues, but they, because of their high profiles, need to be mindful of explaining their thought processes when doing so. They’re asking to represent us and OUR opinions, so they need to be pretty clear on their own.
Leslie Baker is a native Arizonian who retired from the construction and real estate industries. She volunteered for over 20 years with various Hospice organizations. She and her husband, Phillip Mojica, live in Linden.
Leslie, given the choice between Trump who is an admitted sexual predator (Biliy Bush tapes), a pathological liar with over 13,000 lies, a racist (fined for discriminating rentals to blacks), a financial swindler (Trump University, Trump Foundation,etc.etc.) and worst of all, aiding and abetting foreign countries (Russia) destroy our constittutional electoral system ; the whole of the American Intelligence community and our constitutional governmental "Checks and Balance" system. Trump using the power of the office of the president to extrort other nations to investigate private citizens lives opens a pandoras box in which the lives of any american citizen can be investigated for nefarious reasons much the same as the Gestapo did in Hitler's time. Leslie, any presidential candidate, Democrat or republican would be an inprovement to the current draft dodging traitor in the White House. FYI, When Hillary was investigated by republicans on Bengahzi, she voluntarily testified for 11 hours and when the FBI questioned her about the private server, she went and answered their questions voluntarily. "If a person has nothing to hide, then they will testify." That cannot be said of Donald Trump. A bulldozer could not drag him to testify to clear himself, either with Mueller or with congressional investigations.
Leslie ; Joe Biden of Delaware is much more than simply a wishy - washy imbecile sporting a Cheshire cat grin . Biden is a creation of the powerful DuPont family of Delaware , who have been since colonial times , and still are major war profiteers by way of being a global producer of gunpowder , explosive substances and munitions . Countless American service personnel have been killed , wounded and maimed by DuPont products , as they supply all sides of these incessant global conflicts . DuPont and other such corporate parasites rely upon global conflict to perpetuate their wealth and power . Joe Biden is a protégé of this cabal . Which is exactly why he is continually recycled through the political mill , much like the raw sewage at the sanitary district is processed into fertile topsoil . And like all politicians , they focus upon their appeal to one's emotions as opposed to their sense of logic .
Now then , if we could get Joey to get one of those silly mullet haircuts that you mentioned , and get him to start smoking those Lucky Strikes as well ( preferably non - filtered ones ) while driving either a vintage Corvair or Pinto without seatbelts , and straddling the double yellow lines down Salt River Canyon , we may be getting somewhere . In the meantime enjoy the show .
