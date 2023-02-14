Don Zimmer had quite a baseball career.

During his 66-year career in professional baseball, the scrappy infielder shook Babe Ruth’s hand, posed for pictures with Clark Gable and Lana Turner, played with Brooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famers Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella, was a coach for the Boston Red Sox when Carlton Fisk hit his game-winning 12th inning World Series Game 6 home run, and managed the Red Sox in 1978 when the New York Yankees' Bucky Dent broke beantowners’ hearts with his game-winning, American League East-clinching four-bagger.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.