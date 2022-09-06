After a 14-year delay, the Jackie Robinson Museum finally opened to the public in New York City on Monday.

For baseball fans, the 20,000 square foot museum offers interactive exhibits including one of Ebbets Field, 4,500 rare artifacts, and other displays that evoke Robinson’s baseball and civil rights activist experiences. The Jackie Robinson Foundation, founded in 1975 by Jackie’s wife, Rachel, will oversee the museum.

