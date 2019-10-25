While pulling weeds in the backyard, I scolded the rest of the plants in the same bed. “Look how you’ve allowed this stinker to huddle at your base, put down roots and spring up. Don’t you realize his kind will crowd you out in no time, spreading his noxious seed and taking over?! You must take a tougher stand, I’m old and tired, I can’t do this policing all by myself.”
I’m sure my talking-to snapped those moon drops and scabiosa to attention and they’re all on guard now, vigilant against the rise of the foxtails.
Even as I railed at the (erroneously named) obedient plants, I laughed at how my cussing-out might have been delivered by a citizen at a county board of supervisors or an HOA meeting regarding whatever sort of rule-breaker had been infiltrating their neighborhoods.
‘Judgmental’ is not a four-letter-word. We’ve all been so peppered with misdirected rants about equality, individualism and rights that we’ve become afraid to timidly point out when some things are just plain wrong.
If you’re paying $500 a month in HOA fees you have every right to expect that you won’t have to look at or listen to your neighbor’s new rat rod which violates several association rules. But if the owner of the rod has found a ‘minority’ niche for himself, you’re going to play hell finding someone willing to enforce the rules you’ve all agreed to.
If everyone just shrugs their shoulders and accepts the rat rod, how are they going to complain when another neighbor dumps a ratty old washing machine out in his yard? Soon, there you are in a neighborhood gone to seed.
Is saying that the washer and the obnoxious vehicle are unsightly and harmful to property values ‘judgmental’? Yes! Yes it is. And you can be loud and proud in your judgment that they are not acceptable.
Now, you may or may not prevail in these disputes because your neighbors undoubtedly have their own notions of what is acceptable (and, by the way, your yapping Shih Tzu isn’t) and how important keeping the peace with you is to them. But each of you has every right to voice your opinion and, with luck, negotiate a resolution.
Breaking the law, however, is not open to negotiation. Breaking the law is wrong. It is not being ‘judgmental’ in the pejorative sense to say so. If you don’t like the law, there are legal processes by which it can be changed. To just look the other way and pretend it doesn’t matter when laws or regulations are broken is to invite chaos.
I reign supreme in my own yard. I have judged that certain intruders are not allowed to cross these borders. If I allow every dandelion and milkweed which pops up to remain here, very quickly I won’t have even the friendly natives I’ve nurtured. On the borders of the United States, the laws of our country must be as rigidly enforced.
Leslie Baker is a native Arizonian who retired from the construction and real estate industries. She volunteered for over 20 years with various hospice organizations. She and her husband, Phillip Mojica, live in Linden.
