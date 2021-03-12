It’s been a long twelve months, wouldn’t you agree? It was just last March when we recorded our very first confirmed COVID-19 case in Arizona. Seems like ages ago since this minuscule organism of massive disruption foisted a new reality upon us all.
All of these months of being basically locked down — not going out to restaurants, theaters, public gatherings, etc. — left me with lots of time on my hands. Sure, there are probably many constructive uses I could have found for all that time but I’ve mostly subscribed to the philosophy of why do today what can be put off until tomorrow. Not that I’m lazy, it’s just that I tend to procrastinate. When I get around to it, that is.
The thing about procrastinating is, one is left with a lot of time to not only ruminate about all the things they are putting off, but also time to wonder about all manner of trifling ponderables.
I’m sure you’re acquainted with several of these as they’ve been bandied about for years as somewhat humorous conundrums. Pithy little nuggets like: if you’re in a spaceship and traveling at the speed of light, what happens when you switch on the headlights? Or, why is it called a building when it’s already built? And, why do we drive on a parkway and park on a driveway?
Sad as it may seem, but with all this extra time on my mind, pandemic and self-imposed, I’ve actually looked into some of these mundane musings.
The parkway/driveway enigma can be resolved by looking back to the days when the terms were coined. Back then, the lexicography of the day defined almost any green or treed space as a “park.” Municipal planners decided to plant trees and green space between lanes along boulevards for aesthetics as well as to facilitate traffic. Hence, with the new, green “parks” betwixt the lanes, the throughway became known as a “parkway”.
In the same manner, I can illuminate the riddle of parking on a driveway. Back in the day when carriages plied the parkways, most homes were set far back from roads. This meant there was a long path where you would “drive” your wagon up to your home, the “driveway”. And this was also the place you left, or “parked”, your cart, at the end of the driveway.
Another item I had time to wonder about during my exile was a term applied to close encounters between aircraft. Throughout my career in aviation, fellow pilots and myself would sometimes muse about the reporting of aircraft close encounters as “near misses” in the press. Wouldn’t a “near” miss, by definition, mean a “hit”? Now I had time to puzzle this one out.
If one thinks of a near miss as aircraft nearly or almost missing one another than this would, indeed, define a “hit.” But if you define, in this instance, “near” as a close proximity, or near-by miss, the expression makes more sense. Perhaps “near hit” would better characterize the event.
There are other words and phrases which give me pause and additional excuses to neglect more constructive pursuits. Sure, almost all are quite trivial, maybe even meaningless, but I have plenty of corona-time to waste as I please.
Classic head scratchers like: why does Hawaii have Interstates? Why does “fat chance” and “slim chance” mean the same thing? Why are there “flotation” devices under airplane seats when a parachute would seem more appropriate? A flotation device on a boat would be logical, but a plane? And who was the linguistic sadist who put the letter “s” in the word lisp? Also, if the discount store is indeed lowering prices every day, as they claim, shouldn’t some stuff be free by now?
I, for one, hope the new vaccines work brilliantly and everyone has an opportunity to get their jabs soon so we can all get back to a semblance of normality. I’m beginning to wonder about my sanity as I find myself increasingly wondering about all sorts of goofy matters with all this lock-down time.
Like today: Got masked-up for an outing to the hardware store. Standing socially distanced in queue at the checkout, I find myself mindlessly staring at the huge bags of birdseed stacked near the counter. And then I began wondering again: what sorts of birds would grow if I planted the birdseed when I got home? I need to get out more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.