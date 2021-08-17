“Justice for Joey!”

Last Week when 19-year-old Joey Jaurique was lured to Show Low Lake by a 17-year-old girl and severely beaten by two other teen boys, way too many memories came back.
When I was 18, I wasn’t the refined citizen that I am today. I was a wild child who lived on his own since the age of 16 in my small hometown of Sidney, Nebraska. It wasn’t because I had no parents or a place to live. It was because I was a wild party animal and rarely went home.
I worked full time as the assistant manager of a grain elevator. The job came with a salary and a terrible place to live. At 18, I was in heaven!
The house was suitable for a teenager, but it lacked some vital necessities, such as a refrigerator. I stored my refrigerated items on my front porch, and they often froze. In summer, I did not have anything that required a refrigerator. In winter, I had to thaw my milk before I could use it.
One summer night I was having a large party at my house and an old friend Jeff showed up unexpectedly. He sat for a while at the party, then said he forgot his cigarettes in his car.
When he returned, he had an old friend, but new enemy, with him named John.
John and I used to be friends, but he started dating my ex high school girlfriend and sparks suddenly erupted between us. When my two old friends came into that party together, they were holding baseball bats.
They rounded up all of my party guests into my large bathroom and proceeded to destroy my house and me with those two baseball bats. I fought back but was not a match for two people with weapons in their hands.
They finally left and I lay bloody on the floor, but I was still conscious. Many of my party friends left right away but four of them scooped me up and dropped me off outside the door of the hospital emergency room and drove away.
I don’t blame them for just leaving me there. They were underage and didn’t want to get arrested. In fact, one of them was the child of a law enforcement officer. The doctors and nurses at the hospital tended to my wounds and I spent the night in the hospital. Soon the sheriff arrived and went after Jeff and John for their planned assault on my party.
They pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and spent the next two years on probation.
Years later, I was still living in that town and saw these two men most every day. After a few years passed, we sat aside our childish feud and became civil to each other again. What happened was unfortunate and I’m lucky I didn’t die. John and Jeff were lucky that I lived as well.
Imagine if they would have faced murder charges and spent the rest of their lives in prison. It was a childish and ignorant act that they committed upon me. I have forgiven them, but I will never again trust them as a friend.
I think of Joey and the pain and suffering that he is going through as the result of the needless act committed by a handful of immature children who thought they were more important that the human life they attempted to end.
Joey’s assailants are lucky he survived. Life in prison would have been a terrible price to pay for making a terrible decision. I’m sure Joey is very angry inside, and I don’t blame him.
He did nothing to deserve any of this and I hope to shake his hand someday.
Stay positive Joey. It is not going to be easy to heal from your physical and emotional wounds. I can only tell you that someday it will get better, but it will take longer than you expected.
“Justice for Joey!”
