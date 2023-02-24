Republicans and Democrats may not agree on much these days. Still, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck a deal with House Republicans that may force a vote on significant cuts in Pentagon spending, many members from both sides of the aisle rushed forward to decry even the prospect of prudent adjustments to defense budgets.

That’s not the kind of togetherness America needs.

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen. Pete Sepp is president of the National Taxpayers Union. Each wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.