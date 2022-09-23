Hidden away in the Aug. 25 edition of the Arizona Republic appeared a tiny article relaying that, effective Oct. 1, our neighbors in New Mexico will be licensing people in the U.S. illegally to practice law there.
After my initial eye-roll reaction to how a far-left state can screw up almost anything, I began to look at the potentially widespread ramifications of this.
Most obviously, what part of “illegal” don’t you understand? If a person is in the country illegally, they should immediately be deported to their country of origin. Period.
If that simple step was taken with every person not following the legal route to residency and/or citizenship, the crisis at the border would be back to Trump levels.
Now, before any of you get your shorts in a twist over my heartlessness, be aware that on July 28, 2017, the White Mountain Independent published my column entitled Fred’s Plan.
In the piece, I sympathized with and offered a friend’s possible solution to the dilemma faced by the “Dreamers” as they were then called. Kids who had been brought illegally to the U.S. by their parents knew no other way of life and would be the “foreigners” in their home country.
I felt we could find a work-around for them. Fred’s plan and one my first-generation American-Mexican husband has held for many years were both presented; nothing constructive has been done in the intervening five years. At this stage, a lot of those original Dreamers are probably grandparents.
On Oct. 31, a new extension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals law will go into effect allowing DACA renewal for current recipients but prohibiting its continued acceptance of new requests. That’s good news because the number of illegal border “encounters” has more than doubled since Biden took office.
Why would an attorney want to remain under illegal status? Naturalization isn’t too onerous a prospect, especially for an educated person. Hold a green card for three to five years, pay under $1,000 in processing fees and join the 23 million people per year who do it the legal way. (2019 is the latest year for these numbers.)
Why New Mexico’s decision to let foreign attorneys here illegally hang their shingles in the state? Is that going to apply to doctors and dentists next?
How are all of those people going to qualify for malpractice insurance?
If they commit a serious disservice and have to call on their insurers will they then just skip back over the border?
What’s the chance that they will ever be brought to justice?
Most of us want our bank, doctor and anyone else who protects our interests to have accountability to some state or federal agency.
If accountability is no longer relevant we should be able to lop off many taxpayer-funded government departments.
Because if professionals are no longer accountable to anyone why should the rest of us be?
If a guy who’s chosen to illegally migrate here is allowed to practice with his foreign law degree then “legal, schmegal, anything goes” seems to be the new credo.
There are a lot of stupid laws and I’ve said for years that for every new law five old ones should be expunged from the books. That aside, there’s no point in having any laws if we’re not going to use the ways we have of monitoring and enforcing them.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
