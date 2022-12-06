Got a complaint on my last opinion piece on the national debt. Seems my time frame focused on our current administration and was misleading in that past White House occupants over the years have also been free with our tax dollars! And this is true. In fact, a brief Google search stated the last time our nation was “debt free” was 187 years ago! Or 1835, just a few years before my birth. However, before we began our “Save the World” some 40 years ago, our borrowed monies were “not truly serious” as our economy was growing rapidly and in 2001 Three $3 trillion of debt was considered OK?

I missed out on being included in “The Greatest Generation” by a few years, but was raised by parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles along with many gifted teachers from that era. Being born a few months before Pearl Harbor has allowed me to survive one World War, a “police action” in Korea, the jungle war of Vietnam and the Desert wars in the Middle East. All these conflicts had some basic similarities: 1) Americans went to other countries to aid allies and prevent conflict within our nation’s boundaries; 2) American blood has been shed on many foreign soils; 3) Our nation went into major debt in every situation; and 4) Most every politician became extremely wealthy!

