Got a complaint on my last opinion piece on the national debt. Seems my time frame focused on our current administration and was misleading in that past White House occupants over the years have also been free with our tax dollars! And this is true. In fact, a brief Google search stated the last time our nation was “debt free” was 187 years ago! Or 1835, just a few years before my birth. However, before we began our “Save the World” some 40 years ago, our borrowed monies were “not truly serious” as our economy was growing rapidly and in 2001 Three $3 trillion of debt was considered OK?
I missed out on being included in “The Greatest Generation” by a few years, but was raised by parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles along with many gifted teachers from that era. Being born a few months before Pearl Harbor has allowed me to survive one World War, a “police action” in Korea, the jungle war of Vietnam and the Desert wars in the Middle East. All these conflicts had some basic similarities: 1) Americans went to other countries to aid allies and prevent conflict within our nation’s boundaries; 2) American blood has been shed on many foreign soils; 3) Our nation went into major debt in every situation; and 4) Most every politician became extremely wealthy!
Despite the few becoming privileged beyond belief without having the opportunity of shedding blood for the nation (Please, I am aware of exceptions), it has been my honor to serve and protect this wonderful country and lend aid to countries in desperate straits even with the loss of 24 classmates in combat along with 58,000-plus other soldiers, Marines, fly boys and sailors.
Several years ago, when our country was being shamed by many other countries as well as from within, an Australian news reporter took umbrage with all the negative press coming our way and challenged his readers to show him any other country that has done more for the World in the past century than the good old USA. But it took an outsider to state the simple truth. And I toss this same challenge to any/all that can provide evidence to the contrary.
In conclusion, if our elected officials cannot act to simply stop the financial bleeding, it becomes essential that “We the People” band together across party lines to bring about sanity in the way our nation does business. Tough as it is at times, as individuals and families we cannot spend our way to prosperity, and neither can our federal government. As a nation we are at a breaking point which, if not avoided, will bring about changes for all but a the privileged few.
The ball has been passed to us. What happens in the coming decade will determine the future of our country. Just one old man’s opinion but believe there are many that have similar thoughts and feelings.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
