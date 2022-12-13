Recently I authored an article explaining my opinion as to why “Joe Biden Hates Us.”
Mr. Bob Smith (if that is your real name) claimed that I plagiarized information about the Democrat Party from Encyclopedia Brittanica. According to Bob Smith and I quote, “this article is plagiarized from Encyclopedia Brittanica! The entire section of this editorial detailing the history of the Democrat Party is taken word for word from E.B.’s online edition.”
I read this information from several sources none of which included Encyclopedia Brittanica, and I was in error for not citing my sources.
While we are on the subject, let us talk about plagiarism.
Did you know that according to Fact Check, your hero Joe Biden was, “accused of plagiarism in 1987 and he admitted making mistakes.”
According to Real Clear Politics, “It’s also important to note that he’s (Joe Biden) been accused of lifting entire sections of speeches from others for his own use without attribution. And of copying, almost word for word, policy platforms of other candidates.”
And let us go back a little further and with specifics, according to Real Clear Politics and the American Presidency Project:
1. “He’s even been caught lying to voters about his academic record.”
2. “Biden acknowledged that he had plagiarized during his time at Syracuse University Law School. The law school had him repeat a first-year class, after initially flunking him, for copying at least five pages from a published law review article.”
3. “Referring to the gross national product during a Feb. 3, 1987, speech in California, Biden said, “This standard is not a measure of how we can evaluate the condition of our society. It cannot measure the health of our children, the quality of our education. The joy of their play.”
His words closely mirrored those of Robert Kennedy, who said the following during a March 18, 1968, speech in Kansas: “the gross national product does not allow for the health of our children, the quality of their education or the joy of their play.”
4. “On June 9, 1987, when declaring his candidacy, Joe Biden said, “Let us pledge that our generation of Americans will pay any price, bear any burden, accept any challenge, and meet any hardship to secure the blessings of prosperity, and the promise of opportunity, for our children.” Biden’s words were not attributed to President John F. Kennedy, who famously said during his Jan. 20, 1961, inaugural address: “We shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, to assure the survival, and the success of liberty.”
5. “In 2008, then-Sen. Biden copied an entire paragraph from a Time magazine story on then-newly elected President Lee Myung-Bak of South Korea and used it for a speech, without attribution. Biden had the stolen language read into an official congressional resolution in February 2008.”
6. In 2019 Biden “was accused of lifting certain phrases from nonprofit companies without any attribution.”
7. “Joe Biden and his campaign plagiarized the title (Build Back Better) directly from a United Nations climate change initiative launched in April.”
I certainly realize many people may not agree with me and not like how and what I write.
It is important that we all have a voice and are able to express our opinions.
Yes, my articles are controversial, but they are designed to get your attention and get you to think.
Joe Biden, the president of the United States, is our country’s leader.
What he does reflects on this country and our standing in the world.
And, unfortunately, based on his actions and behavior, he is an embarrassment.
