There can be no peace on earth until we all agree. As long as we have religious denominations, political parties, nationalism, team sports and HOAs, men will be divided and in conflict with each other to the end.
The problem is that agreeing across these divisions is highly unlikely, given what we know about human nature and history. The American experiment has come closest, I believe, to bringing us to agreement, but then again, it was based on the idea of a republic. It’s the idea that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” (The Declaration of Independence, 1776). Our elected representatives were to fulfill this ideal.
The representatives of the people were to form a congress where the peoples’
rights and their needs were given a voice. It was to be a government “of the people, by the people (and) for the people” (Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, 1863).
Well, as we now know, the founders ideals have melted away into the same old partisan politics and combative attitudes characteristic of our species. Why? Because it is part of our biological nature to defend and protect ourselves. What I want is more important than what you want. It’s “The survival of the fittest…” (Herbert Spencer, 1864).
Look at it this way. I meet a bear in the woods, and he’s hungry. He’s just being a bear, and I’m a meal. I’m armed, and we face off. There will be no negotiations, no conversations of any mediating agency. I believe that my right to survive is greater than his right, even though he’s just being a bear. Bang! End of story.
So, in a sense, the communist ideal of a society where all share equally in the well-being and property of the whole, makes sense. The Marxist dictum,“From each according to his ability to each according to his needs” levels the playing field and creates a classless society which brings a certain peace (Karl Marx,1875). The problem is that all men are not the same, although we may be created equal. Some people are naturally productive, while others are drones, living off the productivity of others. Competition for goods and services is inevitable.
Knowing this reality of human nature, the social architects of Marxist communism install the government as sole proprietor of economic growth and commerce. This translates into an elite ruling class, who call the shots. Peace may exist, if you can call it that, because everyone is under the same dictatorial control. Personal liberty is lost, and there’s one state, one political party, one state religion, one class (“the classless society”),and one ruling body.
Interestingly enough, Marx came from a Jewish heritage, but he was baptized into the Lutheran Church in 1824. So, I’m sure that religious ideas and biblical teaching lingered in his thinking, although he was a functional atheist. Consequently, his communist ideals had to be influenced by biblical “fellowship,” except without God.
The Bible says, “And the congregation of those who believed were of one heart and one soul; and not one of them claimed that anything belonging to him was his
own; but all things were common property to them” (Acts 4.32). Well, that’s communism, actually it’s koinonia from the Greek meaning “commonness” and translated as “fellowship.” In another place, the text says, “And all those who had believed were together, and had all things in common” (Acts. 2.44). Sounds like peace? Well, yes and no. Later in the Acts we read about Ananias and Sapphira, who were budding capitalists, sold some land, and “keep back some of the profit for themselves” (Acts 5.1). Likewise, “a complaint arose on the part of the Hellenistic Jews against the native Hebrews” (in the church) about food distribution.
Peace is disrupted by conflicting human needs and desires, even in the church. Marx saw it in “class struggles,” but the Bible sees it as sin.
There’s only one way to have perfect peace, and that’s if God rules.
It’s worth noting that in Jesus’ “high priestly prayer,” he prays: “that they (believers) may be one, even as We are…that they may all be one; even as Thou, Father, art in Me, and I in Thee, that they also may be in Us…(John 17.11c, 21). Such a call for unity is God’s desire for us. It means peace, but sin enters in and even believers fall back into our carnal natures.
Paul reminds us “to not think more highly of ourselves than we ought to think,” and he “exhorts (us) by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you all agree, and there be no divisions among you, but you be made complete in the same mind and in the same judgment” (Rom.12.3; 1 Cor.1.10). Well, that’s peace, if we can come to this harmonious agreement across the spectrum of human life and actions. But, the problem of sin separates us in all its forms: immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery, enmities, strife, jealousy, outburst of anger, disputes, dissensions, factions, envying, drunkenness, and carousing (Gal.5.19-21). There can be no peace until these things are taken away. That’s why we need Jesus.
We “know that (Jesus) appeared in order to take away sins; and in Him there is no sin…” (1 John 5). So, takeaway sin and break down the dividing walls between us, and we have peace. We read that Jesus “gives us peace, but not as the world gives” (John 14.27). World peace is the cessation of conflict, and that isn’t going to happen with bears nor men, until God is king.
When we pray “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven…” we’re praying for peace. Why? Because when God rules, and we people have our “commonness” in Christ, then we’re willingly coming into agreement.
So, how does this happen? Well, it’s obvious from human history that it hasn’t happened yet. Psychology hasn’t saved us, neither has sociology, nor science, nor political systems, nor even religion. Only Jesus saves, and He saves us one at a time.
“Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me” (Sy Miller, Jill Jackson, 1969).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.