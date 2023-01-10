I appreciate and enjoy all your work that I read in the White Mountain Independent.
I just read the article “Thank goodness, the big cat bill passed unanimously” on Dec 13.
You said, “When will we find our Mr. Smith we can send to Washington?” We already did but you saw what Democrats do to people they don’t like. Keep up the good work.
Bill Alexander
Show Low
Jarrin, Reagan articles quite a contrast
I have subscribed to the White Mountain Independent since I moved here in 2007. I write to comment on two letters you published on Dec. 30 from Tracy Small and Renee Roncone. It warmed my heart that one lady wrote a “thank you” to Gregory Jarrin. Despite some hateful comments, he takes the time from his medical practice to write such great articles filled with good information he has researched. Such a contrast between Gregory Jarrin and Michael Reagan! I look forward to more articles by Jarrin.
Ethel C. Walker
Show Low
Hats off to people of Snowflake
To the citizens of Snowflake,
My wife and I want to say thank you to everyone whom we had the opportunity to meet during our trip to Tempe for the state championship game. We are still amazed at the hospitality you showed to a couple of ordinary people from north Alabama.
To all of those who had a hand in making the trip possible thank y’all for everything, words will never express our gratitude to each one of you. We are looking forward to visiting our adopted hometown soon.
A big thank you to the school administrators and staff for the gifts they will be forever treasured.
The Booster Club and everyone else who gave shirts and hats, thank you to each one of you.
How a hat brought together a town and a family 1,500 miles away is a story that even the Hallmark Channel couldn’t write. We will always be thankful to each one of you. Remember that it’s more than just a Hat. Forever grateful.
Jeff Allcorn
Vinemont, Alabama
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
