If you’re reading this, it means I’m not in handcuffs. Yet. I was recently an unwitting accomplice in a smuggling caper.
When I got the email from friends asking if I could bring them a case of 60-watt light bulbs when I visited a week or so later, I was concerned only because I was afraid that the couple’s health had deteriorated even further than they’d told me. Gosh, if they couldn’t go back to the store for light bulbs, who was shopping for foodstuffs?
Ten days later, as we sat in their sunny living room with drinks in hand and the light bulbs tucked away in a hall closet, I heard the rest of the story.
My friends had been told by their electrician that the dimmer switches which controlled lighting in several rooms of their house had to be replaced. Only then would they be able to use (at several times the cost of a regular bulb) the LED lightbulbs now required by their state.
I’ll bet I don’t even have to tell you what state that is, do I? Yes, the Socialist Republic of California. Who else would outlaw the cheap, easy to dispose of, sixty-watt light bulb? Actually, following the SRC like rats off a ship, four more states are on track to do so in 2020.
The guys who want to dictate what light bulbs you can use (requiring an $80/hour rewire of half your house) in the SRC and others who want to impose limits on how much fattening, sugary soda-pop you can order are the same ones telling you that healthcare will be free to all.
Now, anyone looking at the size of my rear-end would tell you that I certainly don’t need a 50-oz. Double Gulp of regular soda. But, unless they’re paying for my healthcare, that should be my choice. Oh, wait. They DO want to pay for my healthcare! So I guess that means that they’ll be able to take away my fried chicken, maple bars, mashed potatoes, nicely marbled ribeye and anything else that doesn’t pass their health criteria.
If we’re all reduced to eating the Soylent Green provided by our benevolent masters, I guess our healthcare costs (as well as the expense of cemetery upkeep) will be pretty manageable. But that’s not what I signed up for.
I signed into a country where the responsibility for my choices was my own. If I choose to live on french fries or run in marathons, then I’ve also chosen to pay for my own knee-replacements. As long as I don’t infringe on your constitutionally provided rights, I can make all sorts of sorry choices that you might not make. And if I pay through the nose for them, that’s on me, not you.
While my friends and I chatted over whiskey with yummy (and, yes! Fattening!) canapés being passed around, handcuffs and Soylent Green snacks were far from our minds. I’d like to keep it that way.
