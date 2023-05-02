May 12 is National Limerick Day. Likely to the chagrin of most of the population of Nantucket, this day is set aside to fete that simplest of nonsensical poems, the limerick.
The namesake of these usually silly and ofttimes bawdy, short poems is the town of Limerick, founded by Vikings around A.D. 922. After a series of violent sieges during the European wars of the 1600s, Limerick was given to Ireland by treaty. The city is not the birthplace of the rhyme, however.
The limerick form of poetry appeared in England early in the 18th century and was popularized by Edward Lear the next century in his tome, "A Book of Nonsense." The book was a collection of limericks, although Lear never used the term.
While the term has always been associated with the town or county of Limerick, it may derive from a vacuous little parlor game that usually included the refrain, “Will you (won’t you) come to Limerick?”
Composing your own limerick is easy and fun. The only rule you must observe is the rhyming sequence of AABBA in five lines with the third and fourth lines being shorter than the others. While it sounds confusing, that AABBA part just means that the last words (A) in the first, second and fifth lines must rhyme and the last words (B) in the third and fourth lines also must rhyme. Here’s an example:
A wonderful bird is the pelican. (A)
His beak can hold more than his belly can. (A)
He can hold in his beak (B)
enough food for a week! (B)
But I’ll be darned if I know how the hellican! (A)
See? Simple.
Now then, to honor National Limerick Day, and just for fun, try your hand at making up a few of your own. I’ll share a few limericks I’ve tried my hand at to get you started. But please, don’t judge me too harshly!
There once was a fellow from Show Low
where hung from his neck was a bolo
So long was his tie
it would fall in his pie.
So now for dessert, he orders Jell-O.
Send, text or IM one to friends, family or coworkers; it will lighten the day for both of you.
And:
There was this gentleman from Payson
who’d daily jump in his car and go racin’.
Speed limits were breached.
100 miles an hour was reached,
And now behind him, the police were a chasin’.
You can make the rhymes about anyone or any place.
There once was a boy from Lakeside
who liked to fish with a live fly.
When gone to the lake
hoping a fish to take
his line snapped back and now he is bug-eyed.
You can even use limericks as a message that is sure to get the attention of your elected officials, your boss or a letter to the editor sounding off about issues of interest.
I’m sending this limerick to the mayor.
As soon as I swallow this aspirin from Bayer
‘cause my head hit the ceiling
while driving 260 I was reeling.
A fix to these potholes is my new prayer.
There, you now have your assignment, intrepid reader, so put on your rhyming hat and create your best five lines. Have family members join in and share their best on National Limerick Day. Make it a class project or see who can make the best limerick about the boss (keeping in mind who signs your paycheck!). Tweet, text, post or email your best rhymes. I’d like to see them, too! Either way, be sure to have fun this 12th of May!
Mark Visse is rhyming and living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
