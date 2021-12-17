With Christmas just around the corner, I look back at the past year.
On Jan. 1, 2021, I was not very optimistic. With the pandemic raging out of control, I stayed by myself for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. It just wasn’t safe to get out and visit friends and relatives. The COVID-19 vaccine was just released, and I hadn’t received my first shot yet.
The pandemic was not a lot of fun because I was stuck alone in an older mobile home deep in the woods of Pinetop. Thankfully, I did have my two dogs to keep me company, Rascal and Jack.
The trailer was comfortable, but it was older and a little drafty. It cost me about $250 a month to heat in the winter, even while running my pellet stove full time.
Still, I lived in a beautiful forest with the White Mountain Apache reservation directly in my backyard.
By February, I was fully vaccinated (with two shots in me) and I gained some confidence to get out of the house more and more.
Photo and story assignments were safer thanks to the vaccine, and I was able to finally get out into the community. It’s hard to be a newspaper editor when you can’t meet the people of the city.
Looking back at the news, the one thing that stands out is the 2021 Bike the Bluff Race tragedy.
What a horrific day Saturday, June 19, 2021 was.
It was a beautiful sunny morning, and I took Rascal out with me to garage sales. I often can’t sleep and wake up before the sun comes up. It was one of those days.
I was traveling south on White Mountain Road near Summit Healthcare when I saw two ambulances and several Show Low Police cars running lights and sirens as they pulled into the medical center at a high rate of speed in front of me.
I had no idea what had happened but I knew it was big. I drove around the city but found nothing.
I didn’t have a lot of luck at the sales, so I returned home, only to get a call on the way.
Former White Mountain Independent general manager Wiley Acheson told me of the Bike the Bluffs tragedy, and I turned the car around and went to the location of the suspect’s truck on West Oliver Street. I couldn’t get near it at the time, but the fact that it was the suspect’s truck was all I was told.
I did not know where the incident occurred but soon figured it out and travelled to the other side of town.
I’ve covered many tragic scenes in my 35+ years as a newspaper reporter, but what I saw on the Deuce of Clubs was raw, bloody, and it hit me hard. I wasn’t alone and the entire planet was shocked about what happened in this city that day.
The first thing I photographed was a bloody pair of bicyclist’s shoes. That’s a tough frame to take and I quickly realized the impact of what I witnessed.
Soon, I emailed the photos out to television stations, newspapers and news services. In just a few hours, Show Low’s tragic story went worldwide on the Associated Press and Reuters wires. The people of Earth wept about what happened on the Deuce. They were deeply impacted by this ruthless and unnecessary act of violence.
It was my job to share these victims’ tragedy with all the world, whether I liked it or not.
A lot has changed in the past year.
The people who rented the trailer to me decided to sell it because real estate prices were high. I had to find a new place to live, so I moved to a wonderful house in Show Low. I miss the tall trees of Pinetop but love my new home.
I also found a partner in my life in 2021. Her name is Ronnalee and last Friday I asked her to marry me. She said yes!
We haven’t set a date and I’ll let you know when it happens! We are going to keep it small and simple.
So here’s to 2021 — a year of hell with a lot of heaven mixed in.
Jim Headley is a lifelong journalist and photojournalist and served as a reporter and editor in Nebraska, Wyoming and Kansas for more than three decades before coming to Arizona. Reach the Editor at jheadley@wmicentral.com
