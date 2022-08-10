While it may appear I’m just being lazy, lying about, there’s a lot going on that isn’t readily distinguishable to the casual observer.
Take, for instance, the other day as I was stretched out on my hammock on a sunny afternoon in the backyard.
To the uninformed, there I was being lazy. Au contraire, mon ami!
While there may have been few visual clues as to all that was actually going on in my hammock, I was quite the busy fellow.
Laying in that sunshine, I, or rather, my body, was busy manufacturing scads of vitamin D. This vitamin is credited with numerous benefits essential to a happy and healthful life, and I don’t take the production of it lightly.
It’s been suggested that this vitamin may even play a role in reducing the severity of COVID malaise.
And manufacturing such an essential vitamin is not the only task I’m accomplishing whilst hanging about, strung between two towering pines.
No, I’m also doing my part by helping to keep in balance this fragile and intricate human-to-Earth symbiosis we call the environment.
You read about ecological imbalance every day in this newspaper, in stories surfed on the internet and watch the consequences unfold on the nightly TV news.
All of the dire warnings of ecological disasters are hard to miss. But how many of us commit to doing our part to keep our environment in order? Well, I do.
Many afternoons I make the commitment to do my part and purposefully find my way to the hammock to start consuming the oxygen nearby trees are furiously producing and returning to the trees all of the carbon dioxide I can muster.
Lazy? I think not; I’m an environmentalist doing all I can biologically do at the moment to keep the Earth in balance. No need for praise, I’m happy to do my duty.
You’re welcome.
But there is even more being accomplished as I swing in the breezes that the casual observer may miss.
For example, my swinging is constantly testing the tensile strength of the very ropes suspending my hammock to verify their ability to safely bear any future occupants of said device. Now you can see it’s more selflessness than laziness, right?
Another weighty issue I’m tackling, which seems to cause worry in these modern times, is the obesity dilemma. The nation’s obesity rate in 2021 was over 44%.
According to figures by the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 300,000 deaths per year are attributed to the obesity epidemic in these United States. But I’m doing my part here, too, to address the problem.
As an accomplished, prone-position-multi-tasker, I’m not just keeping the trees healthy with my CO2 exhalations, keeping my body and mind robust and vigorous by manufacturing vitamin D and verifying the safety of my hammock, I am simultaneously helping to keep obesity rates in check by burning over 50 calories per hour while lying in my hammock; even more burned if I have to push off from a nearby stump to get swinging. That amounts to over 150 calories burned in just a short, three-hour nap!
I may not be winning the war on obesity, but the battle is being mightily fought.
So, the next time you look in my backyard and see me swaying quietly amongst the trees, know that I am a powerhouse of many tasks playing out simultaneously that may not be readily apparent. Lazy? Indeed!
Mark Visse is a former EMS pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
