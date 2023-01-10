Today’s music ain’t got the same soul
Say I’m old fashioned, say I’m over the hill.
All right, I’ll stop now (apologies, Mr. Seger). But still, some of the best lyrics ever written were of songs past. Rap, hip hop and modern music just don’t have the soul of lyrics past.
Tutti frutti, oh rootie, a wop bop a loo bop a lop bom bom! Now, Little Richard knew how to write a deep, thoughtful, lyrical phrase!
These songs, these words, defined a generation. They put into words the melody of our souls. Deep, thoughtful lyrics all.
Shimmy shimmy ko-ko-bop, shimmy shimmy bop. See? Those words hold meanings, profound meanings. Be-boppers sang these words with abandon and we all bobbed our heads in rhythmic acquiescence.
When Barry Mann asked, “Who put the bomp in the bomp bah bomp bah bomp
Who put the ram in the rama lama ding dong
Who put the bop in the bop shoo bop shoo bop
Who put the dip in the dip da dip da dip?” We all wondered who, too?
It was soul-searching songs like this that were the heart of the generation’s greatest songs. These songs, these words, cannot be duplicated in today’s music.
Sam the Sham and his Pharaohs also dug deep into the psyche of the day with, “Matty told Hatty, That’s the thing to do, Get you someone really, Pull the wool with you. Wooly bully, Wooly bully, Wooly bully.” What more needs to be said?
You’re beginning to see now, aren’t you, the depth of these lyrics? Not like the shallow lyrics of modern songs but lyrics from deep inside ourselves; meaningful, consequential, even momentous.
Through these songs, we learned how to win love by following the advice of the witch doctor by loudly singing, “Ooh ee ooh ah ah ting tang walla walla bang bang. Ooh ee ooh ah ah, ting tang walla walla bing bang!”
Gene Vincent wrote a song about his paramour in words we’ve all known and felt: “Well be-bop-a-Lula she’s my baby
Be-bop-a-Lula I don’t mean maybe
Be-bop-a-Lula she’s my baby doll”
How many times, and be honest here, have you be-bopped when talking about your love? That’s what I thought.
Sometimes we’re just so giddy in love that, to those not in the rapturous throes of the heart, the words may sound like gibberish as evidenced by the lyrics in this Manfred Mann song, “Now we’re together nearly every single day, singin’ ‘Do wah diddy diddy dum diddy do, We’re so happy, and that’s how we’re gonna stay, singin’ Do wah diddy diddy dum diddy do.” Do wah diddy, indeed!
While most of the lyrics I’ve mentioned are indeed just silly, rhyming gibberish, a few songs turned out to actually have meaning.
The Beatles sang what seemed to be nonsensical words with, “Ob-la-di, ob-la-da, Life goes on, brah, La, la, how the life goes on.” Turns out they were telling us all along what those words meant. The phrase “Ob-la-di, ob-la-da” is a saying from a Nigerian tribe, the Yoruba, and translates to, “Life goes on.”
Even the iconic, In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida, by Iron Butterfly, according to drummer Ron Bushy, is said to have originated when vocalist Doug Ingle pitched this song to band members while too inebriated to correctly pronounce the song he meant to title “In The Garden Of Eden.”
There you have it: While some lyrics are just melodic blather, some hold actual meanings. But all in all, the songs and the lyrics, have found a place in the hearts, souls and memories of many of us. And although I tease about today’s music, I’m sure future generations will have deeply fond memories of the music of their day as well. Rama lama ding dong, y’all!
Mark Visse is retired and da doo ron-rons in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
