It may sound strange but the first Black person I ever met was actually Aunt Jemima.
Back in the 1960s when I was a wee lad, my father owned a Jack and Jill grocery store. Back then large food-producing companies would send famous and not-so-famous spokesmen and spokeswomen out to promote their brands.
They often came to my dad’s store on national tours. I remember meeting a Sioux Indian chief, the World’s Tallest Man who promoted King Korn Stamps, Gus, the Rainbo Bread Longhorn Steer and dear old Aunt Jemima.
I was 6 when an actress playing the role of Aunt Jemima came to our house in 1968. I lived in Sidney, Nebraska, which at the time was a very white community in the panhandle of the state.
I remember seeing this rather large Black woman in our living room one day. I traveled a lot with my parents, but she is the first Black person I remember.
She was so funny, kind, loving, warm and loud. I quickly grew attached to her.
She changed clothes in preparation for a trip down to Dad’s store for her public performance.
Wow, was I starry-eyed when she appeared in the living room made up as Aunt Jemima. Suddenly, I recognized this wonderful lady. I loved her pancakes and syrup, well at least until Mrs. Butterworth appeared a few years later.
Aunt Jemima did her show at the store but returned to our house to change back into her “street” clothes.
As a thank you, Aunt Jemima presented my mother with a wonderful ceramic pancake mixing bowl and syrup pitcher. They were beautiful and cherished by my mother for the rest of her life.
Mom always kept Aunt Jemima’s bowl on top of the refrigerator where the children could not get to it.
Mom didn’t use that bowl to make pancakes; instead she stored valuable things in it. I remember climbing up onto the counter and peeking into the bowl and pitcher to examine the treasures Mom kept inside.
I also knew that bowl and pitcher set was precious to Mom because it represented the day she got to entertain Aunt Jemima in her home. Mom often told others the story and showed them the bowl.
Mom died in 2010 and when my brothers and sister joined up to disperse her estate, I snagged that bowl and pitcher.
I also have kept it on my refrigerator for safety. Since I moved to Arizona it has been in storage, but last weekend I pulled it out, cleaned it up and put it back on top of my fridge.
It made me smile again to remember my day with Aunt Jemima.
Last Tuesday, the now owners of the Aunt Jemima brand, PepsiCo, announced their new name for the products.
In a printed statement, PepsiCo, which owns the Quaker Oats brand, explained the origins of the new name, Pearl Milling Company.
“Though new to store shelves, Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and was the originator of the iconic self-rising pancake mix that would later become known as Aunt Jemima,” the company said.
The longtime brand announced in June that it would rebrand the products because “Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype.”
I understand why PepsiCo made the name change. Thankfully we have grown beyond the racial stereotype of what the character represents. I will still hold my memories of her close to my heart.
Pearl Milling Company may be a brand name that I will purchase in the future, but I will always think of it as Aunt Jemima, who is a kind and loving person.
I never had the opportunity but I have always wanted to meet Mrs. Butterworth.
I dedicate this column to the wonderful woman who was playing the role of Aunt Jemima that day in 1968. She taught me that all people are created equal.
