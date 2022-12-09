Something is broken in the state of the union. Polling before and after the midterm elections showed Americans were extremely unhappy. Exit polls showed that the economy was at the forefront of many voters’ minds. As of late summer, 74% of Americans felt the country was moving in the wrong direction. On the day of the midterms, Joe Biden’s approval rating sat at a mere 41%. Yet Americans refused to vote the Democrats out.

The “red wave” the political world was anticipating didn’t materialize. The GOP narrowly gained control of the House, but it lost most of the key gubernatorial races. On top of that, the GOP needed a victory in Georgia’s runoff election to avoid losing ground in the Senate but did not get it.

