A few days before Thanksgiving, my family spent a frantic 24 hours calling and texting in concern over our missing family member.

My Uncle Don is 85 years old, an avid hiker and lives alone, several hours from any family. I don’t think he’s always been such a committed loner, but some of his hiking pals have died off and it’s just kind of worked out that way.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.