A few days before Thanksgiving, my family spent a frantic 24 hours calling and texting in concern over our missing family member.
My Uncle Don is 85 years old, an avid hiker and lives alone, several hours from any family. I don’t think he’s always been such a committed loner, but some of his hiking pals have died off and it’s just kind of worked out that way.
It’s funny to me how many angles this personal story has taken.
My uncle is 11 years older than I am, so we knew each other as children (I loved seeing him when he, in a snappy hat, served up ice-cream cones at the Dairy Dell) but have never lived in proximity since then.
In the last 15 or 20 years, we’ve become close again and he, as a fun guy and Daddy’s youngest sibling, has become more important in my life.
As always, these days, technology played an important part in the tangled mess this disappearance became.
Phone calls and text messages among my brother and Don’s grown children established that Don wasn’t answering his phone at any hour of day or night and that calls were going directly to a voicemail with no greeting. My brother, knowing that Don and I are in frequent contact, called to see if I’d heard from him recently. No.
The sheriff in Don’s home county in the SRC was called to go out and check his rural abode. No car in evidence, no answer to the knock at the door, but no signs of mayhem, either.
Like the rest of them, I tried calling, but I also, the next morning, thought to send him a brief email asking that he call me ASAP.
By noon that day, I got a reply to the email saying he was OK but did have a bit of a story to tell me when he got a new phone. The old one is gone payah.
The rest of the afternoon was spent in contacting and reassuring each other that he was home and safe. We all had a lot to be thankful for on turkey day.
Just goes to show you that email is the tech of oldsters; Don and I were the only ones to even think of it! In the last 20 years, we’ve all become accustomed to everyone having a phone in their pocket 24/7; remember when those things were attached to the wall?
An ongoing joke that my uncle and I share is that he’s not allowed to die because that will make me the oldest one in our family. Sheesh.
I almost always write some sort of tribute to Hospice during their month of November, and it totally slipped by me this year. Having the close call with my uncle is probably what jogged me. Although I’m no longer volunteering with them, I did for over 25 years and am a full-on believer in their worth to every family. We here on the hill have a couple of Hospice organizations and I sincerely hope that, should you or a loved one be struggling with a terminal diagnosis, you will contact one of those groups as early in the ordeal as possible. Don’t wait until your whole family is exhausted by the process. Please call them early and they will smooth the transition for you immeasurably.
Well, golly, a whole column and no rants or politics? How does that happen? Gratitude may have something to do with it. Hope your holiday season is going along merrily, too.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.