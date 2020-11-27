Politics, politics, politics — I am sick and tired of hearing about politics.
The citizens of our country have divided into two groups. Neither seems to tolerate the other. Rallies that resemble something from the 1930s emerge and I have just had enough.
Let’s talk about something that is actually important — television.
What the heck happened to the History Channel?
I used to love watching the History Channel because it was about, you know, history.
Documentaries about World War II are my favorite. I’ve seen just about every documentary ever made about WWII, most probably seven or eight times. I really love watching them.
Why? Am I fascinated by war?
Not hardly.
You see I also call the History Channel, the Nap Channel.
Those old black and white documentaries about how the Nazis took over Europe in the 1940s just lull me right to sleep. I often snooze right off when a show about the Japanese invasion and battle of Saipan comes on.
Now the History Channel has switched over to something I call “entertainment.”
It started with American Pickers and Pawn Stars but escalated into the Ancient Aliens Channel. Come on, the History Channel has become home to series after series about every conspiracy theory known to exist. I don’t believe that aliens have come to our planet just to abduct you in the middle of the night and do unspeakable things to you after transporting you up to their space craft.
How the heck are aliens considered to be history?
Much of the content now on the channel, isn’t even based on history, let alone facts.
I started off liking many of their new shows, like American Pickers and Pawn Stars. Heck, I even travelled to Las Vegas and LeClaire, Iowa just to see the places where both series were filmed.
I purchased a Gold and Silver Pawn Shop coffee cup and an Antique Archology T-shirt – yep, I got the T-shirt.
I really enjoyed the History Channel “The Vikings” even though it was so loosely based on actually history. It was bloody, entertaining and filled with action, but it does not belong on the History Channel.
The series “Forged in Fire” is about three contestants making weapons of war out of scrap metal. The weapons are based on historic items that ancient armies used to kill other people.
Again, the show is entertaining but it’s not history and could easily be at home on the Hallmark Channel, placed in between reruns of MASH.
I miss the History Channel of my youth but it’s not the first-time ratings overwhelmed content on television. We’ve been burned before.
On August, 1, 1981 a revelation was born as Music Television (MTV) first went on the air. We scrambled to find someone with one of those new-fangled things called a satellite dish to watch it. I used to record 4-6 hours of the channel on a VHS tape at a neighbor’s house, so I could watch it later.
Those music videos were the strong voice of an emerging generation.
But MTV dumped the airing of music videos in place of reality tv shows about stupid and ignorant young people.
The music left MTV, just like the history left the History Channel.
All of this gets back to my original intention — the people of our nation have been so wrapped up in politics for so long that we have forgotten everything else.
Take some time and step back from waiving your political flag just long enough that you stop hating someone else because they voted for the other guy.
Life it too short not to live every day like it is your last day on earth. Don’t allow politics to suck the happiness right out of you.
If history has taught us nothing, you are worth more than that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.