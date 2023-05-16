I penned a column a while back about country music. I wrote at the time about how I was not a big fan of the genre but appreciated the titles I saw on various jukeboxes that I’ve scrolled through over the years.
Even though I’m not a fan of the music, I do like how country songs lend themselves to the zeitgeist of these times as much, if not more so, than other genres of music. There is a whole lot of heart and heartache, living and dying, loving and lying and havin’ and losin’ in many a country song. That’s real life. I can appreciate that.
And being the sensitive soul that I am, I think I would be a fine composer of country songs. If I only had talent, that is.
I want to believe I could pen songs of feeling and insight and have those soulful songs appreciated by country music fans. Again, the only obstacle is that talent thing. So, I think I’ll just compose the hits in my imagination.
Imagined titles like, “I’m Right n’ She’s Left” might ring true to those who have lost lovers just because they believed themselves to be right all of the time. I believe I may have lost a few relationships for this very reason. No, I’m sure I’m right.
Another song I’m still hashing out explores the physical attributes of the songwriter’s love. It’s titled, “Your Lips Are Beautiful When They’re Closed.” The song is about how much the singer loves not just his partner’s pretty kisser, but also how he cherishes quiet times. I've had to explain this sentiment a few times to a few partners but I don’t think the relationships were going to last anyway.
Here are some other songs I’m working on. So far I just have titles but I’ll flesh out the lyrics in due course:
In the tune, “Is That What Yer Wearin’?” a female crooner lyrically questions her date’s chosen attire, likely resulting in him mumbling, “Of course not!” as he makes his way back to the closet for a change.
Conversely, a fella singing “Is That All Yer Wearin’?” lyrically explains the balladeer’s belief that his lover's getup doesn’t adequately conceal those charms of hers that attract attention. These same charms may have attracted him to her in the first place, but he doesn’t want them to attract anyone else.
Moving on to love ballad themes, I’ve titled some works in progress thusly, “I’m Not Stumblin’ (I’m Fallin’ For You),” “There’s a Hole In My Heart Where You Shot Me,” “(Slow Down) You’re Bendin’ My Belt Buckle” and a tune about sad rejection when offering an engagement ring, “That Ain’t The Finger I Was Hopin’ To See.”
But to strike a lighter note, I’ll add a few humorous titles to keep the listeners amused. Songs like: “I’m Starting To Tear Up (Put Yer Boots Back On),” “Breakin’ Wind In Panty Hose (Makes Your Ankles Swell)” and the unfortunate, wood-chopping-accident ditty, “How Many Toes Do You Really Need?”
These songs will probably never make it to The Grand Ole Opry or the CMA awards, but as long as I have beer and nothing better to do, I’ll channel my inner Merle Haggard and continue to pen imagined country hits, if only for my own amusement. Maybe I need a few more beers. Hey, now there’s a country song!
Mark Visse is a frustrated lyricist living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
