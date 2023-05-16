I penned a column a while back about country music. I wrote at the time about how I was not a big fan of the genre but appreciated the titles I saw on various jukeboxes that I’ve scrolled through over the years.

Even though I’m not a fan of the music, I do like how country songs lend themselves to the zeitgeist of these times as much, if not more so, than other genres of music. There is a whole lot of heart and heartache, living and dying, loving and lying and havin’ and losin’ in many a country song. That’s real life. I can appreciate that.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.